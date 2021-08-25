Today’s daily digit

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs: Low to mid-90s.
  • Tonight: Slight chance of evening storm. Lows: Low to mid-70s.
  • Tomorrow: Hot and humid again, isolated storm? Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

If you like consistency, this is the forecast for you. Well, it is if you like things consistently hot and humid. We’re looking at a steady diet of sunshine and highs in the 90s through Friday, with a storm or two possible here and there, before a slightly cooler but still humid weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Our hot and humid week continues with highs today heading for the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. And with dew points in the low 70s, the afternoon heat index could top out near 100. Winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph are too light to offer any relief. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a slight chance of an evening shower or storm. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy with muggy lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Pretty much the same as today. Mostly sunny again and perhaps even a bit more humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Dew points in the low to mid-70s push the afternoon heat index to around 100 or 105. Maybe an isolated late afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Could see some scattered evening storms before a partly cloudy overnight. The monotonous mugginess continues, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Still hot and humid on Friday, with mostly to partly sunny skies, highs again in the low to mid-90s and the heat index near 100. Can’t rule out an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Friday-night lows fall back into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend keeps the humidity going, but a bit more in the way of clouds should take the edge off the heat. Partly sunny skies are still enough to get highs to near 90, with a chance of isolated showers and storms. Saturday-night lows remain in the familiar low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium