Henri exiting after delivering extreme rain and damaging wind; more activity to brew by early September
Six days remain before this system in question would approach or impact the Lower 48, allowing a lot of time for the forecast to change. Hurricane season should encourage coastal residents to adopt a heightened sense of awareness anyway, but there’s no point to becoming alarmed before a fledgling system even develops.
Two other storms are set to develop over open waters of the Atlantic, at least one of which probably will earn a name and become a hurricane. Looking ahead, there are signs that much of September could be anomalously busy.
Churning in the Caribbean
The area to watch is northwest of Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela, where satellite imagery captured a broad, roiling clump of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Some were blossoming over land, but the bulk of the activity remained offshore over the Caribbean. Wind shear, or a change in wind speed and/or direction with height, is modest and will continue to slacken, allowing the system to slowly consolidate and organize largely undisturbed.
There is a layer of warm, dry air at the mid-levels to the north that, along with some Saharan dust, has drifted west from Africa. That could impede convective, or thunderstorm, development by capping the atmosphere and preventing surface air from rising. It’s possible that impeding layer would slip north of the tropical wave, though, playing a minimal role in its forecast.
The biggest mystery is where within the broad cluster of low pressure and thunderstorms a more concentrated low-level center forms. That will serve as the anchor of the storm and will ultimately determine its track.
We know the system will drift northwest over the coming days. If the center forms farther south and a more southerly track results, it could be steered into the Yucatán Peninsula. That would bring heavy rain and some wind. The storm would then emerge over the Bay of Campeche, but it’s unclear to what extent it would be able to get its act together again after encountering land.
A more probable scenario is for the storm to form and trend farther north, perhaps clipping the Yucatán or slipping north of it altogether by Saturday. If the developing storm manages to wiggle in between Cancún and the western tip of Cuba, it would have more time over exceptionally warm waters.
That’s when things become problematic. If the system makes it to the Gulf of Mexico, wind dynamics would favor its development. Water temperatures could support potentially speedy intensification. And upper-level high pressure would enhance clockwise outflow, or the evacuation of exhaust air exiting a hurricane at the upper levels, fostering further strengthening and organization.
Putting it all together, there’s nothing on the map yet, but the National Hurricane Center estimates an 80 percent chance the system materializes. Any storm that develops would probably head north and west, and there is an increasing shot that the United States could be looking at impacts, either direct or indirect, in the Monday or Tuesday time frame.
Other systems to watch
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a cluster of thunderstorms about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda probably will develop into a tropical storm or hurricane this weekend. It may drift north or northeast and remain mainly in the open Atlantic.
Also being monitored is a weaker tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic well southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. That one only has a 30 percent chance of development, and primarily will remain out at sea.
Meanwhile, satellite imagery also reveals an enormous plume of Saharan dust drifting west across the Atlantic. Some is already passing Florida and tempering thunderstorm chances in the state a bit, but the larger eddy of dust is located over the central North Atlantic. It will pass over the northern Leeward Islands this weekend and make it to Cuba and eastern parts of the Gulf of Mexico toward the middle of next week before thinning.