Through tonight: We’ll keep an eye on a few showers and storms that popped up in the afternoon heat. These should mainly stay west of the city, and perhaps mainly in the mountains west of the area, but it’s possible they give us a visit. Any storms could produce heavy rain and plentiful lightning, plus maybe an isolated damaging wind gust. Most spots stay dry into a partly cloudy overnight. Lows settle across the 70s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s more or less a carbon copy of today. Sunshine rules for most of the time, but some clouds may bubble in the afternoon, attempting to become a storm or two. Highs are mainly in the mid-90s, with heat index values around 100. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree pollen and mold spores are low.
Historical hits keep coming: It’s tropical cyclone anniversary season, at least while we await the next flare-up this year. Sixteen years ago today, Katrina ran across southern Florida on its way into the Gulf of Mexico, where it would later become a monster.
And then there’s Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas four years ago as a Category 4.
