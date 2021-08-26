Today (Thursday): Skies are on the sunny side with a few pop-up clouds through the day. A few of them could grow enough for a shower or storm in the afternoon. South winds are negligible and humidity is high (dew points in lower 70s). Highs are mainly in the lower 90s. Confidence: High
Tonight: There is still a chance for a few evening storms, but most stay dry. Winds are light from the southwest and humidity remains high. Lows stall in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Skies start out sunny, with clouds bubbling up by afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible by late day. Winds are minimal and humidity is high. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Showers and storms remain possible through the evening but should be scattered in nature and dissipate after midnight. Lows settle in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday and Sunday are pretty much indistinguishable. Highs are mainly in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies with high humidity persisting. Scattered thundershowers are likely both days in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows remain in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
By Monday, a cool front is struggling to reach the area. It should get close enough to at least set off thundershowers later in the day. Highs still reach the lower 90s. Confidence: Medium