In addition to the torrential rain and frequent lightning, the storm has also produced some small hail.
Original forecast from 4 p.m.
You’d be forgiven if thinking Florida has relocated itself to the D.C. area. It was yet another day of high heat and humidity delivering thunderstorms. On the bright side, it kept temperatures from hitting the mid-90s in town. Meanwhile the storms responsible for some cooling linger and meander into early evening.
Through Tonight: Storms in the area this afternoon should help settle the atmosphere down by evening, although an isolated storm or two could linger till sunset. The main threats are heavy rain, frequent lightning, some hail and perhaps isolated damaging wind. Overnight, it’s partly cloudy as we settle through the 70s. Given the very muggy air mass, some fog may form. Winds are light from the south.
Tomorrow (Friday): It’s the same old story. Plenty of morning sunshine paves the way for the potential of afternoon storms, some of which could be strong to severe. Before that, temperatures surge to the low and mid-90s. Humidity remains high, so a heat index around 100 is possible at times during peak heating. You can thank those dew points near 70.
Rain, rain, every day: This is the 16th day we’ve seen measurable rain in Washington this
