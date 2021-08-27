Watt said that simply knowing more about thunderstorms can help keep one’s fears in check. It may help to contemplate that, on average, only 49 Americans are killed by lightning each year. One is more likely to be attacked by a raccoon, killed by a lawn mower or made to serve in the United States Senate. It’s also worth noting that, while around eight in 10 people with high fears of weather are women, according to one estimate, close to 9 in 10 people who are killed by lightning are men.