“It feels not exactly like a panic attack, but like you’re on the precipice of a panic attack. You’re in this heightened state of fear and impending doom,” she said. “Now your body is responding to that physiological response, and then it feels out of control. And that ends up cementing the fear in your mind.”
Johnson suffers from astraphobia, a term which comes from the Greek word “astrapí,” meaning “lightning.” Also known as brontophobia, keraunophobia and tonitrophobia (all of which derive from Greek or Latin words relating to lightning or thunder), astraphobia produces extreme fear, disproportionate to the actual risks of thunderstorms, that interferes with daily life. Research suggests that storm phobias, which also include fears of tornadoes, hurricanes and other weather phenomena, afflict 2 to 3 percent of people.
“People will indicate that they have these fears, but very few people show up for treatment for weather-related phobias,” said Margo Watt, a professor of psychology at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada, who has studied weather phobias. “A lot of people out there would have these types of fears, and probably more than we know who have a phobic level of fear.”
For Johnson, who has considered moving to a less thunderstorm-prone part of the country, astraphobia governs her life in the summer. She is continually looking to the sky, scanning the weather forecast every time she leaves the house, and obsessively refreshing the Capital Weather Gang (for which we are much obliged).
“I will completely change my entire day around if I know that there is supposed to be bad weather,” she said. “I won’t run water. I won’t use appliances that are plugged in. I stay away from all windows.”
Because she lives in a wooded part of Montgomery County, Md., when a thunderstorm is forming overhead, Johnson will often retreat to a public library nearby. She also sometimes drives to the covered parking garage at the Target close to her house to wait out the storm in her car.
Johnson said she was always jumpy when lightning struck while growing up in New York City. But her deep fear developed, in large part, while visiting family in the South during the summer and watching her relatives prepare for thunderstorms.
“Black Southern families have this thing about not having the lights on and turning off the A/C and all of these other things. It kind of instills this fear in you,” she said. “As an adult, I have learned that for Black, poor people in the South, at certain times in history, this was because, if the power went out, people weren’t going to come to restore power to their part of town for days at a time.”
Like Johnson, roughly a third of people who report increased fear of weather learned to dread thunderstorms, tornadoes, blizzards and the like by watching others respond to severe weather events or express fears about the weather, Watt’s research shows. Around half developed their fears through direct experience with severe weather, while the rest can’t identify the source of their fear.
Weather fears tend to have their roots in childhood, said Tom Ollendick, a professor of psychology at Virginia Tech. He said that astraphobia is among the more common phobias in children because it relates to their fear of loud noises, one of two fears humans are predisposed to (the other being a fear of falling). Ollendick has seen children who were so severely afflicted that they could not go to school when it was cloudy.
“As with anything, if it becomes entrenched in childhood, it becomes more difficult to treat in adulthood,” said Ollendick, who has published numerous studies on treating phobias in children, including weather phobias.
Watt said that simply knowing more about thunderstorms can help keep one’s fears in check. It may help to contemplate that, on average, only 49 Americans are killed by lightning each year. One is more likely to be attacked by a raccoon, killed by a lawn mower or made to serve in the United States Senate. It’s also worth noting that, while around eight in 10 people with high fears of weather are women, according to one estimate, close to 9 in 10 people who are killed by lightning are men.
Johnson, however, said that such facts do little to soothe her anxieties.
“My brain responds, ‘Yeah, but highly unlikely doesn’t mean that it’s totally unlikely, and that means it could still happen to you,’ ” she said. “I already have a panic disorder, so I tend to catastrophize. In my mind, I will fall into that small margin of people who the bad things happen to.”
Watt said that, in the short term, distraction is a useful method for coping with weather fears: If a storm hits, play a video game or listen to music. Over the long term, she said that cognitive behavioral therapy, where therapists work with patients to understand what drives their fears and develop strategies for coping, can be highly effective. As part of that, therapists may expose patients to the source of their fears.
Ollendick uses an approach called “brief intensive treatment,” treating phobias in one three-hour session with exposure therapy. His patents might begin by filling in a coloring book of storms, and then listen to audio clips of thunder or watch videos of meteorologists chasing storms.
“We try to help them learn how to be exposed and to try to change their thoughts about what’s going to happen, their physiology, their responses and their behaviors,” he said.
Johnson, who has pursued a range of treatments for astraphobia with little success, is undertaking exposure therapy on her own. When a thunderstorm looms, she holds off on going to the library or the parking garage for as long as possible. She said she is seeing some benefits from the treatment, the most important being that she is regaining some sense of control over her life.
“I think the fact that I’m approaching it on my own is empowering,” she said. “Anything that you do that feels empowering solidifies the idea in your mind that I can handle this stressor.”