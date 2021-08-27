Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Morning sunshine eventually gives way to another round of showers and storms, especially midafternoon onward. We could see strong to severe storms with flooding downpours. Mugginess is intense, with oppressive humidity (dew points nearing mid-70s) and little to no wind to help refresh us. High temperatures make it to around 90 degrees if rain starts up early to as high as the mid-90s, but it feels about 100 degrees when taking humidity into account. Confidence: High
Tonight: Showers and storms may stick around through at least late evening, but they tend to fade into the night. Even if dry, skies remain mostly cloudy. Low temperatures are sticky and warm, in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly cloudy, with showers possible most of the day. Storms may stay relegated to afternoon hours. Flooding downpours remain possible. High temperatures are slightly lower confidence with variable chances for rain and clouds, but upper 80s to low 90s are a good bet at this time. Humidity levels remain the same with dew points in the mid-70s or so. Yuck. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy as rain chances try to slowly decrease, but a couple showers and storms may roam. Low temperatures are again not very low, in the 69-to-76-degree range for almost all of us. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: Showers and storms are again possible under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but overall rain chances may stay a bit lower than Saturday. However, storms could again erupt as sun comes back out later in the afternoon. Remember to turn around, don’t drown, if you encounter a water-covered path forward. Never go through! Muggy high temperatures should attain the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Skies are partly cloudy as evening showers and storms start to wane. Low temperatures hover again in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
Humidity and familiar temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s to perhaps as hot as the mid-90s. As a cold front tries to slowly sneak closer to our region, showers and storms could more easily fire up — continuing to exacerbate our flooding concerns with hit-or-miss downpours. Stay tuned for tweaks to the specifics and details as we get closer. Confidence: Medium