Today (Friday): Morning sunshine eventually gives way to another round of showers and storms, especially midafternoon onward. We could see strong to severe storms with flooding downpours. Mugginess is intense, with oppressive humidity (dew points nearing mid-70s) and little to no wind to help refresh us. High temperatures make it to around 90 degrees if rain starts up early to as high as the mid-90s, but it feels about 100 degrees when taking humidity into account. Confidence: High