It comes barely a year after Lake Charles, La. was slammed by back-to-back hurricanes, including Category 4 Laura in August of 2020 and Delta in October. Zeta breezed through New Orleans on Oct. 28 after striking Louisiana at Category 3 strength. The three storms caused roughly $27 billion in damage.
Now, with the entirety of coastal Louisiana and adjacent Mississippi and Alabama under hurricane watches and a storm surge watch spanning the shores, it seems like the area can’t catch a break.
Cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss. and Mobile, Ala. are all in line for potential direct impacts, with conditions deteriorating as early as late Saturday night. Ida’s remnants could even prove problematic far inland, dropping a swath of heavy rainfall across parts of the South, the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic.
Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency to free up state resources ahead of the approaching tempest.
“Now is the time for people to finalize their emergency game plan, which should take into account the ongoing covid-19 pandemic,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release issued Thursday.
Ida now
Ida was a strengthening tropical storm with 65 mph winds as of 11 a.m. Friday, showing signs of intensifying further based on hurricane hunter aircraft reconnaissance data. It was located 200 miles east-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, and was moving northwest at 15 mph.
A hurricane hunter aircraft found that, while the system does have a maturing structure and a closed circulation, its wind field was a bit uneven — the strongest winds, sustained around hurricane force at flight level, were relegated primarily northeast of the center.
Satellite imagery revealed a hefty “convective burst,” or outburst of thunderstorm activity, near and northeast of the center. In the coming hours, it’s likely that more convection will begin to wrap around the center and work toward making Ida’s structure a bit more symmetrical. That’s the first step in a process of marked intensification.
What’s next for Ida
In the near term, Ida’s first obstacle is Cuba. Tropical storm warnings are up in western Cuba, as well as Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, where wind and rain squalls are expected through roughly midday Saturday. A general 4 to 6 inches of rainfall with up to 8 inches in some areas is expected, which could spur a few landslides or mudslides in the higher terrain.
How Ida interacts with Cuba is key in its forecast. The system is still organizing now, meaning its vulnerable to fluctuations in intensity and structure. If the central vortex is disrupted, it could take some time to reorganize over the southern Gulf. While Ida is set to pass over the Sierra del Rosario mountain range in western Cuba, which could briefly disrupt it, rapid intensification already appears to be underway. It’s improbable that the growing storm will suffer more than a fleeting hiccup before emerging over the Gulf on Saturday morning.
Likelihood of rapid intensification
All signs are pointing toward Ida strengthening rapidly, with parameters basically maxed out as a disconcerting forecast setup unfolds. Water temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 in the Gulf of Mexico, providing Ida a seemingly limitless bathtub of fuel to gobble up as air pressures plummet and winds quickly ramp up. Some of the warmest waters are found immediately along the coastline, meaning Ida will probably continue strengthening up until the point of landfall.
Added to the equation is a lack of disruptive wind shear, or change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That means Ida won’t be knocked off kilter, the atmosphere largely leaving it alone to fester and spin up undisturbed.
At the upper levels, a zone of high pressure and clockwise-spinning air will help with Ida’s “outflow,” or the evacuation of exhaust-air exiting the storm. That removal of spent air will allow Ida to ingest more warm, humid air in contact with the sea surface, fueling explosive intensification. Ida will likely be a Category 3 or stronger storm as it approaches coastal Louisiana on Sunday.
What to expect: wind speeds
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to make landfall late Sunday at major hurricane strength with winds in the eyewall gusting over 115 mph. The eyewall is a lone band of strong thunderstorms that forms a destructive doughnut around the calm eye. The harshest and most extreme conditions are found in the eyewall.
Tropical storm-force winds may arrive in coastal Louisiana as early as Saturday evening in any spiral rain bands that work ashore.
“There is an increasing risk of dangerous hurricane-force winds beginning Sunday along the portions of the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, including metropolitan New Orleans, where a Hurricane Watch is in effect,” wrote the National Hurricane Center.
Even if the eye avoids downtown New Orleans, the Big Easy can still expect wind gusts topping 80 mph. The most destructive winds topping 110 mph will be relegated to areas near the coastline.
Widespread power outages and tree damage are likely where the core moves ashore; there will be a drop-off in wind away from the center. Winds will still be fierce, but magnitude and impacts will decay well away from the coast as Ida penetrates inland and begins to weaken late Sunday.
Storm surge
A destructive and potentially deadly storm surge is likely near the coast where strong winds push water ashore. Storm surge represents an increase in water levels that inundates ordinarily dry ground. The Hurricane Center is referring to the anticipated surge as “life-threatening,” noting that a 7 to 11 foot storm surge is possible if a worst-case scenario is realized across the Mississippi River Delta from roughly Fort Morgan, La. to Ocean Springs, Miss.
Lake Pontchartrain, La. is slated to see 4 to 6 feet of storm surge, and a dangerous surge is likely all the way east to the Florida Panhandle. The most serious surge will occur east of the center.
The strongest, most dangerous hurricanes are now far more likely because of climate change, study shows
It’s important to note that surge can vary significantly over short distances, and is largely dependent on wind direction, local topography/coastline, and tidal cycles at the time of landfall.
Heavy rainfall and flooding
Flooding is possible far inland too, primarily freshwater in nature, due to anticipated rainfall that could exceed a foot in spots. There will be a sharp west to east cutoff of rainfall on the left side of the system, but rainfall rates could top 3 inches per hour as the heaviest rain bands work through.
New Orleans is likely to see 10 to 15 inches of rain, and it’s not out of the question a few isolated communities could approach 20 inches.
Heavy rainfall with amounts topping 4 inches could continue all the way through the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic or Northeast midweek as Ida’s remnants weaken and unleash considerable moisture.