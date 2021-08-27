How Ida interacts with Cuba is key in its forecast. The system is still organizing now, meaning its vulnerable to fluctuations in intensity and structure. If the central vortex is disrupted, it could take some time to reorganize over the southern Gulf. While Ida is set to pass over the Sierra del Rosario mountain range in western Cuba, which could briefly disrupt it, rapid intensification already appears to be underway. It’s improbable that the growing storm will suffer more than a fleeting hiccup before emerging over the Gulf on Saturday morning.