Detailed forecast (published at 3:05 p.m.)
Our seemingly daily parade of showers and storms continues. With highs reaching into the 90s, the atmosphere is very unstable and fueling the developing storms. The storms, some of which could be strong to severe, continue into early evening before waning. Given saturated ground and the potential for heavy rainfall rates, keep an eye out for flash flooding in any storms. Never cross through flooded roads.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Some storms have already erupted and should persist into early evening. They may remain hit-or-miss, but any may be strong to locally severe. Heavy flooding rain, lots of lightning and isolated damaging winds are the main threats. Some spots could pick up a couple inches in short order. It’ll quiet down this evening as temperatures settle into the 70s for lows overnight. Some patchy fog could form late.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Lots of sun and perhaps slightly less hot. As usual, we can’t rule out a few afternoon storms. It doesn’t look like a huge deal at the moment, though. Highs are near 90, with heat indexes in the mid-90s. Winds are light and variable.
Sunday: It’s a lot like Saturday. Plentiful sun may promote some bubbling clouds. Again there could be some showers or storms, but they don’t seem like they’ll be as widespread as some recent days. Temperatures are again around 90 for highs.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Grass and weed pollen are low/moderate, as are mold spores.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.