Today (Saturday): Other than some potential clouds early, plan on lots of sunshine through the midday. With the heating of the midday comes the potential for bubbling clouds, and showers or storms. For now, it seems like odds of storms are lower than recent days. That said, it could be a weather model trick, and we have a lot of low-level moisture to work with, so keep an eye and ear out. Best odds are probably west of us, up in the mountains. Highs are near or a bit above 90. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A chance of showers and storms continues into sunset, and perhaps a bit beyond, particularly west of the city. Partly cloudy otherwise as lows reach a 70 to 75 range. There could be a few patches of fog. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a lot like today. Hot and humid conditions persist. Temperatures are still down a bit from during the week, with highs within a few degrees of 90. Afternoon showers and storms are possible, but again seem lower coverage than recent days for now. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Once any evening shower or storm threat wanes, it’s another muggy night with lows in the low and mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies should do it. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Temperatures are probably back up a bit on Monday. I know, just what we want at this point. Partly cloudy, with a chance of late-day storms, which could be strong. You know the drill, there. Humidity is high, making highs in the low 90s come along with a heat index value approaching 100. Confidence: Medium
Tuesday may offer us our last chance at 90 or higher for a while. Woohoo! But first, it’s another toasty and humid one. Highs are near or above 90 despite lots of clouds and a decent chance of rain and storms. Confidence: Medium