Today (Saturday): Other than some potential clouds early, plan on lots of sunshine through the midday. With the heating of the midday comes the potential for bubbling clouds, and showers or storms. For now, it seems like odds of storms are lower than recent days. That said, it could be a weather model trick, and we have a lot of low-level moisture to work with, so keep an eye and ear out. Best odds are probably west of us, up in the mountains. Highs are near or a bit above 90. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High