Ida is forecast to make landfall on 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana and could even be more intense when it strikes the coast. However, since Katrina, a $14.5 billion flood protection system was constructed for New Orleans which is expected to much more effectively hold back water from the city. It is also probable the Ida’s center will not pass as close to the city as Katrina, meaning a lesser surge. Katrina was also an enormous storm, which allowed it to push more water ashore. Ida is somewhat smaller.