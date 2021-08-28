Tropical-storm-force winds could reach southeast Louisiana by Sunday morning, with deteriorating conditions expected thereafter into early Monday.
“Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Louisiana,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
New Orleans is under a hurricane warning that stretches from Louisiana’s central coast to the border with Mississippi. Storm surge warnings stretch from Louisiana’s central coast to the Mississippi-Alabama border.
Forecasters are extremely concerned about Ida’s potential to explosively intensify as it passes over the extremely warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the warmest waters in the gulf are found immediately along the coastline, meaning Ida will probably continue to strengthen up until landfall.
Studies have shown that warming sea surface temperatures because of human-caused climate change have increased the likelihood of such rapid strengthening.
Ida is forecast to make landfall on 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana and could even be more intense when it strikes the coast. However, since Katrina, a $14.5 billion flood protection system was constructed for New Orleans which is expected to much more effectively hold back water from the city. It is also probable the Ida’s center will not pass as close to the city as Katrina, meaning a lesser surge. Katrina was also an enormous storm, which allowed it to push more water ashore. Ida is somewhat smaller.
Even so, New Orleans Mayor LaToy Cantrell issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents outside the city’s levee system Friday, where the surge could reach 11 feet, and called for voluntary evacuations elsewhere in the city.
Due to the storm’s predicted rapid strengthening, Cantrell said it was too late for a mandatory evacuation for areas inside the levee protection system. Instead, she instructed residents to voluntarily evacuate if they can or to shelter in place. "People need to be in their safe spaces by and no later than midnight tomorrow [12 a.m. Sunday],” she said.
In addition to New Orleans, several parishes in southeast Louisiana called for mandatory and voluntary evacuations Friday ahead of the storm. A mandatory evacuation order was also issued for Hancock County in coastal Mississippi.
Ida’s approach comes after Louisiana was slammed by three hurricanes in 2020, including Category 4 Laura in August, and Delta and Zeta in October. The three storms caused roughly $27 billion in damage.
The storm is also hitting while Louisiana sees a surge in coronavirus cases. It has been averaging more than 4,000 new cases per day over the past week with a 10.5 percent increase in deaths. The Biden administration is sending a surge response team of 50 FEMA paramedics to the state and prepositioning personnel, food, water and generators ahead of the storm.
The most reliable models predict Ida will make landfall southwest of New Orleans and close to due south of Lafayette, La., Sunday evening. Storm impacts from wind and flooding will expand far beyond where the storm’s center crosses the coastline.
In addition to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette in Louisiana, Biloxi and Gulfport, Miss., and Mobile, Ala., are in line for potential direct impacts.
The storm could pass directly over Baton Rouge. Josh Eachus, chief meteorologist for Baton Rouge’s ABC affiliate, called for an “18 hour window of some of the worst weather our city has experienced in years.”
Ida’s remnants could even prove problematic far inland, dropping a swath of heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes across parts of the South, the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic.
Ida right now
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Ida had 85 mph peak winds as it headed to the northwest at 16 mph, centered 440 miles south-southeast of New Orleans. Its wind had strengthened 5 mph since the Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory.
Ida slipped over western Cuba on Friday night, but, unlike past storms which encountered land, never really weakened. It passed over the Sierra de Organos mountains, a low-topped mountain range, while maintaining its strength as a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds. A number of “convective bursts,” or flare-ups of thunderstorm activity, occurred shortly before midnight.
Ida is set to tap into a powder keg oceanic and atmospheric setup with virtually nothing holding it back. Satellite imagery depicted multiple impressive “hot towers,” or tall thunderstorms near Ida’s center, explosively developing and orbiting one another. In between, an eye was beginning to form. That’s a sign that rapid intensification is underway.
The storm is tapping into sea surface temperatures in the upper 80s, fueling its runaway strengthening. Weak upper-level winds will allow it to mature without interrupting its growth. Broad clockwise flow at high altitudes will assist Ida’s “outflow,” or the evacuation of exhaust air at the upper levels, allowing the storm to ingest more warm, humid air near the surface. All signs point to breakneck rates of intensification with the likelihood of a high-end storm at Category 4 strength by Sunday.
Surge forecast
The winds will push water up along the coast and likely result in a devastating storm surge. The surge will occur over a broader area and have a bigger footprint than winds. The Hurricane Center warned the surge could reach heights of 10 to 15 feet between Fort Morgan, La. and the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A 7 to 11 foot surge is possible southeast of New Orleans, with 4 to 7 feet of inundation likely on Lake Pontchartrain. Coastal Mississippi, including Biloxi and Gulfport, could see a similar storm tide, with a few feet of surge possible too all the way east in Mobile Bay.
While much of New Orleans is protected from surge by the Hurricane Storm Damage Risk Reduction System, a system of levees, pumps and flood gates, outside this system, the Weather Service warns the surge could bring “[w]idespread deep inundation,” “structural damage to buildings, many washing away,” “roads washed out or severely flooded,” “extreme beach erosion,” and “massive damage to marinas.”
Surge heights can vary significantly over small distances due to the nuances of coastal topography, landfall location and tidal effects. The worst surge ordinarily occurs east of the center, where southerly winds directly intersect the coastline.
Wind forecast
Where Ida makes landfall in central coastal Louisiana, winds gusting above 140 mph are possible. That will be the case only at the immediate shoreline where the eyewall, or inner ring of extremely strong winds surrounding the eye, crashes ashore.
Winds of 80 to 100 mph will penetrate about 40 or 50 miles inland. There is a growing chance New Orleans may escape with tropical storm force winds below 75 mph, but the city should be prepared for worse just in case, as subtle shifts in track will have enormous differences in realized impacts.
The National Weather Service will likely opt to issue extreme wind warnings where the eye tracks ashore. That’s a special alert reserved for winds topping 115 mph in major hurricane eyewalls that can cause tornado-like wind damage.
Where the eyewall intercepts the coast, the Weather Service warns of “[s]tructural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failure,” and “[m]any roads impassable from large debris.”
Winds will decrease quickly with distance outside of the eyewall, but are still likely to cause widespread tree and roof damage as well as power outages across much of Louisiana.
Rain forecast
The potential exists for serious flooding due to Ida’s heavy rain as well. The Weather Service forecast 8 to 16 inches of rain in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, with up to 20 inches in a few spots. “This rainfall is likely to result in significant flash and riverine flooding impacts,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
Rainfall amounts will drop off significantly on the west side of the storm, with a steep gradient through western Louisiana; Shreveport, for example, may barely wind up with half an inch.
New Orleans is likely to see 8 to 12 inches of rain, and it’s not out of the question that a few communities see more than that. This amount of rain will test the city’s network of 99 pumps, 96 of which are currently functional.
Flash flood watches are up for much of the Deep South ahead of Ida, with widespread 4 to 8 inch totals expected for northeastern Louisiana and central Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley.
Ida could then trek northeast through the Ohio Valley and into parts of the interior Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with a few inches of rain and isolated severe weather toward the midweek.