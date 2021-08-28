The failure of New Orleans’ flood-protection system was blamed on engineering flaws. Foundations of flood walls did not extend deep enough in the ground to support the force of the floodwater. Man-made canals also funneled the storm surge into populated areas.
Since Katrina, the city’s flood-protection system was rebuilt, strengthened and improved. As a result it should offer the city a much greater defense against storm surges from future hurricanes, including approaching Hurricane Ida.
Last month, Barbara Johnson, of The Great Delta Tours, and Peter Yaukey, biology professor at University of Holy Cross, drove me through New Orleans to photograph flood walls and surge barriers that were repaired and constructed since Katrina. During the tour, I also photographed various locations in the city to compare with scenes photographed during the aftermath of storm.
The Katrina photos included in this article show how horrific the flooding was for most of New Orleans. My comparison photos show the extent the city has recovered. Some areas have fully rebounded, while other sites still have storm damage or have been left uninhabited. But overall, the city has bounced back well since 2005.
Bourbon Street
The city’s main entertainment district, which includes the French Quarter and much of the downtown area of New Orleans, did not flood during Hurricane Katrina. There was wind damage, but overall the region fared well.
Major flooding in the French Quarter was avoided due the location’s relatively higher elevation, where the original residents of New Orleans settled. The Mississippi River deposited sediment along its banks during floods for thousands of years, helping to elevate the site.
Industrial Canal flood wall breach
Within hours after Katrina made landfall at the Louisiana coast, a long breach of about 1,000 feet occurred at the Industrial Canal flood wall. Did a barge strike the flood wall causing it to collapse? Or did the wall break from the pressure of the floodwater and then pull the barge through its opening? It’s uncertain, and both versions of the story exist.
Regardless, the flood wall’s failure, which also included a smaller breach, caused catastrophic damage that “killed hundreds, destroyed homes, toppled trees and forever altered the fabric of the historic Lower Ninth Ward,” as written on a historical marker in the area.
The barge that went through the flood wall breach was named ING 4727, and it was later cut apart and removed in 2006.
London Avenue flood wall breaches
Floodwaters did not overtop the London Avenue flood wall. Instead, the wall and its foundation could not support the pressure of the rising water, and it crumbled.
There were two breaches on the London Avenue Canal. The breach in the photo below occurred near Mirabeau Avenue and Warrington Drive. The other breach occurred on the opposite side of the canal, about five blocks away near Pratt Drive.
A historical marker placed near the London Avenue breaches states: “The floodwater killed many Gentilly residents and their beloved pets.” The plaque also places blame on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the breaches.
Six Flags New Orleans
The 146-acre amusement park, first opened in 2000, was closed and abandoned after Katrina. The park is now overgrown by plants, its structures covered with graffiti. It’s also inhabited by wildlife, including alligators.
The abandoned park has become a destination for urban explorers and filmmakers. According to Wired, “Jurassic World” was filmed for nine weeks in the park’s ruins, but many of the scenes may have been staged in its parking lot.
City officials are currently banning visitors to the park and are exploring demolition and redevelopment.
Lower Ninth Ward
Each year, a group of Hurricane Katrina survivors gathers in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward, near the location where the flood wall broke. They share touching stories and read the names of the storm victims.
The Lower Ninth Ward was the last area to have power and water restored and the last to be pumped dry. According to Johnson, of The Great Delta Tours, the ward has been one of the slowest neighborhoods to recover, but its redevelopment has been led by Lenora Tate and a foundation she helped to create.
City Park, New Orleans
City Park, located in the middle of New Orleans, comprises 1,300 acres, two times larger than New York’s Central Park. After flood walls broke during Katrina, the park was flooded for 20 days to a depth of 6 to 8 feet by waters from Lake Pontchartrain.
The park’s live oak trees survived the flood, but nonnative trees like magnolias perished. Today, the park has been fully restored, and Louisiana’s Children’s Museum is located inside the park with a beautiful fog art installation.
St. Bernard Parish
St. Bernard was the only parish in the New Orleans region completely flooded during Katrina, from 8- to 14-feet underwater. As a result, the parish had to demolish thousands of homes after the storm.
But despite the setback from Katrina, St. Bernard Parish is now the fastest recovering and growing parish in Louisiana. From 2010-2020 it grew 21 percent; other surrounding parishes of New Orleans grew on overage 11 percent. And St. Bernard produces plentiful seafood, which attracts tourists and commercial fishermen.
Lake Borgne Surge Barrier
The Lake Borgne Surge Barrier, also known as the “Great Wall of New Orleans,” was completed in 2013, and it was designed to block a storm surge from Lake Borgne, the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to the New Orleans metropolitan area.
The 26-foot tall wall is held in place by 628 piles driven into the ground to a depth of 130 feet. Thus, 80 percent of the wall is under the mud line. The gates in the wall were built to be operated manually in case of power outages.
Loss of wetlands
Ironically, New Orleans’ new and repaired flood walls and levees inhibit the growth of wetlands, which provide a natural barrier to floods and storm surges. Sediments from the Mississippi River, which help build up wetland ecosystems, are no longer deposited around the city. Instead, the river sediment is carried away from the delta into the Gulf of Mexico.
As a result, the wetlands around New Orleans are shrinking, and open water is rapidly expanding around the city. The photo below is an example.
An effort has begun to protect and restore wetlands in the Mississippi Delta as a natural defense against storm surges. The effort is part of the Multiple Lines of Defense Strategy plan for coastal restoration, and it has a long road ahead to succeed.
Author’s note: This story was planned and photographed weeks ago to coincide with Hurricane Katrina’s 16th anniversary. The story’s timing with Hurricane Ida is purely coincidental, but it’s especially relevant given the similarity of storms and discussion of flood protection systems for New Orleans. And the city and Gulf Coast region are in my thoughts and prayers as Ida approaches.