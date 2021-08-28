Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear through sunset this evening. Patchy clouds will grow in numbers after dark, and some scattered thunderstorms or downpours are possible after midnight, especially south of the Potomac. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy, with temperatures and dew point values in the low 70s. Areas of patchy fog are likely to develop as well.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Patchy fog will burn off in the late morning hours, leaving mostly sunny skies for Sunday. It will be hot, but not as hot as the past few days, with highs likely topping out in the upper 80s. But it sure will be humid, with dew point values remaining in the low to mid 70s. A few isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms may pop up as well. It will be warm and muggy again Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s.
Inland Ida flooding? Hurricane Ida will strike the Louisiana coast Sunday evening as a powerful hurricane. But after its landfall, the storm will likely track up the Tennessee Valley early next week and make an exit to the east, somewhere close to the D.C. region. And that means we are likely going to see some heavy rainfall totals over areas that have already had a very wet summer period.
