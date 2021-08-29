Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Early patchy fog and some cloudiness should wane, turning afternoon hours more bright. We’re partly cloudy overall, with somewhat cooler highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s, but with muggy dew points in the low 70s making it feel as hot as the low-to-mid 90s. While afternoon rain chances aren’t too high, any isolated storm that does pop up could be strong to severe with a flooding downpour. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: After the chance of an isolated evening shower or storm, skies stay partly cloudy overnight. Our moist atmosphere should only allow low temperatures to dip into the low to mid-70s. Patchy pre-dawn fog is again possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): We remain humid as we crank the heat up a notch again. The combination of heat and humidity may feel like 100 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon, despite the thermometer merely getting into the 90-95 degree range. Skies should be mostly to partly sunny until the chance of a few isolated, but potentially strong to severe, mid-to-late afternoon storms. And yes, again, they could contain flooding downpours. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: The chance of a few strong to severe storms continues into the evening. Even if we stay on the dry side, skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Mugginess persists and we just can’t cool below the 70-75 degree range. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We have one last chance to hit 90 degrees Tuesday before we potentially take a prolonged break from such heat. Mugginess is still noticeable, as highs in the mid-80s to low 90s feeling more like the low to mid-90s. We have a decent chance of seeing showers and storms erupt during the afternoon into evening, including downpours that may cause patchy flash flooding into the nighttime hours, with Tuesday night lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
The remnants of Ida approach on Wednesday, which may give us bands of periodic downpours and breeziness. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for severe weather, flooding, and a couple of brief/weak tornadoes that sometimes accompany tropical system leftovers. Skies are mostly cloudy and the air is muggy, but temperatures may only peak in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium