Tomorrow (Monday): We remain humid as we crank the heat up a notch again. The combination of heat and humidity may feel like 100 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon, despite the thermometer merely getting into the 90-95 degree range. Skies should be mostly to partly sunny until the chance of a few isolated, but potentially strong to severe, mid-to-late afternoon storms. And yes, again, they could contain flooding downpours. Confidence: Medium