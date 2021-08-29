Near where Ida comes ashore, the National Hurricane Center is predicting “potentially catastrophic” wind damage and an “extremely life-threatening” ocean surge. Devastating effects from destructive winds and flooding rain could extend more than a hundred miles inland.
Here’s what to know
Severe flash flooding expected with Ida
The potential exists for serious flooding due to Ida’s heavy rain. A widespread 10 to 18 inches of rainfall is likely in southeast Louisiana, with localized totals up to two feet. The result will be “life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding impacts,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
Rainfall amounts will drop off significantly on the west side of the storm, with a steep gradient through central western Louisiana. For example, Shreveport, at Louisiana’s Texas border, may wind up with barely half an inch. Rainfall amounts in Baton Rouge may remain below 5 or 6 inches.
New Orleans is likely to have 10 to 15 inches of rain, and it’s not out of the question that a few communities could see more than that. This amount of rain will test the city’s network of 99 pumps, 96 of which are currently functional. If rainfall amounts top 15 inches in the city, “it will overwhelm the pumps with extremely dangerous flash flooding possible,” the Weather Service wrote.
It added: “At the same time winds could be dangerous and this would prevent people from trying to find higher ground.”
The Weather Service outlined a rare high risk of excessive rainfall and freshwater flooding, noting “southeast Louisiana remains in the prime spot for prolonged heavy rain and flooding given the magnitude of inflow and moisture flux convergence.”
Beyond southeast Louisiana, flash flood watches are up for much of the Deep South ahead of Ida, with widespread 4- to 8-inch or 5- to 10-inch totals and locally higher amounts expected for coastal Alabama, the western Florida panhandle, and central Mississippi through Monday night.
Ida could then trek northeast through the Tennessee and Ohio Valley, unloading 3 to 6 inches Tuesday and Wednesday, including in areas west of Nashville devastated by flash flooding just eight days ago.
Heavy rain could also reach parts of the interior Mid-Atlantic and Northeast midweek, particularly north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Extreme winds could ravage coastal Louisiana, with gusts near 100 mph in New Orleans
Where Ida makes landfall in southeast coastal Louisiana, winds gusting near 150 mph are possible. That will be the case only at the immediate shoreline where the northeast eyewall, or inner ring of extremely strong winds surrounding the eye, crashes ashore. The most likely location of that is near Grand Isle, La.
An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Pilot’s Station East near Southwest Pass, La., reported sustained winds of 92 mph and a gust to 113 mph shortly before 8 a.m. Eastern.
Tornado-like “miniswirls” may occur in the eyewall and result in strips of extreme damage or total destruction. Miniswirls, which were a staple of the damage found in Homestead, Fla., following Hurricane Andrew’s passage in 1992, are small whirlwinds on the scale of a few feet to tens of feet wide that swing through the eyewall. They’re too small to spot on radar but, when combined with background eyewall wind speeds, yield gusts well into the Category 5 range.
Wind gusts to 65 to 90 mph could penetrate 100 miles inland and reach Baton Rouge. Because of the shift east in Ida’s forecast track Saturday, the likelihood of destructive winds in New Orleans has increased. Gusts topping 80 or 90 mph are probable in the metro, and 100 mph gusts are possible, especially in city’s southern suburbs. Winds will likely be similar in magnitude or stronger than those experienced during Hurricane Zeta last October.
“Winds funneling through some of the high rises will be even stronger,” the Weather Service warned.
The Weather Service will probably opt to issue extreme wind warnings where the eye tracks ashore, which could affect Houma and Morgan City. That’s a special alert reserved for winds topping 115 mph in major hurricane eyewalls that can cause tornado-like wind damage. Those alerts are akin to souped-up tornado warnings, and serve as a final warning to seek shelter from tornado-strength wind speeds for those who chose to remain behind.
Where the eyewall intercepts the coast, the Weather Service warns of “[s]tructural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failure,” and “[m]any roads impassable from large debris.”
Winds will decrease with distance outside of the eyewall, but they are still likely to cause widespread tree and roof damage as well as power outages across much of Louisiana, some of which could last weeks.
In addition to its damaging straight-line winds, Ida is also expected to spawn tornadoes especially east of its center. “Tornadoes will be possible Sunday into Monday across the northern Gulf Coast states including parts of eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, central and southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
Ida is already a historically intense storm for Louisiana and Gulf of Mexico
A storm’s intensity is often measured by pressure. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm. Hurricane Ida’s pressure tumbled to 933 millibars by Sunday morning.
According to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, only Hurricane Katrina in 2005 made landfall in Louisiana at a lower pressure, 920 millibars.
Remarkably, Ida’s pressure dropped 52 millibars in 24 hours over the Gulf of Mexico, the steepest decline so far north on record, according to Sam Lillo, a researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Life-threatening storm surge to inundate coastal Louisiana, northern Gulf Coast
Ida’s ferocious winds will push water up along the coast, likely resulting in a devastating storm surge that will occur over a broader area and have a bigger footprint than the winds. The Hurricane Center warned that the “extremely life-threatening” surge could reach heights of 12 to 16 feet between Port Fourchon, La., and the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A 8- to 12-foot surge is possible southeast of New Orleans, with 5 to 8 feet of inundation likely on Lake Pontchartrain. Coastal Mississippi, including Biloxi and Gulfport, could see a similar storm tide of 6 to 9 feet, with several feet of surge possible all the way east in Mobile Bay.
While much of New Orleans is protected from surge by the Hurricane Storm Damage Risk Reduction System — a system of levees, pumps and flood gates — outside this system, the Weather Service warns that the surge could bring “[w]idespread deep inundation,” “structural damage to buildings, many washing away,” “roads washed out or severely flooded,” “extreme beach erosion,” and “massive damage to marinas.”
“Much of coastal LA is just marsh so this surge will penetrate well inland and unless you are within the Hurricane Risk Reduction System you are putting your life in danger and do not expect to receive any help if you are caught and cut off,” the Weather Service wrote.
Surge heights can vary significantly over small distances because of the nuances of coastal topography, landfall location and tidal effects. The worst surge ordinarily occurs east of the storm’s center, where southerly winds directly intersect the coastline.
At New Orleans airport, a mad scramble to flee Ida
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of people snaked through lines that lasted hours at car rental counters at the New Orleans airport Saturday, with some companies announcing they were unable to honor any reservations made that day.
One man rolled his suitcase up to several groups waiting in the line, asking whether anyone was planning to evacuate and if they had an extra seat in their vehicle.
Dominique Sipp, 33, waited for a rental car with her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Pablo, 49. The two planned to load several family members and their dog into one car, headed to Orlando.
“We decided to leave yesterday, because they said this is another version of Hurricane Katrina,” said Sipp, a New Orleans native who was 17 when Katrina struck. “I’m praying it’s not.”
Pablo, who lives in La Place, said she stayed for Katrina and has not evacuated for a storm since Hurricane Gustav in 2008. But Ida scared her, she said, and she wanted out. She strapped her trailer down and packed up her medications, clothes, some snacks and a phone. She left a second cellphone with her boyfriend, who does not own one and who planned to ride out the storm.
“That way, he can call 911 if he needs them to rescue him,” she said.
Lake Charles resident unfazed by storm threat
LAKE CHARLES — On Saturday, Marie Hannie, 61, carried artificial plants and a decorative bird cage into her antique store, Recent Relics, to keep them from hitting the storefront window or blowing out into the street once Hurricane Ida bears down on the state.
Although Lake Charles wasn’t projected to take a direct hit, Hannie was anxious to get back to her house near Cameron Parish to take care of her horses, chickens, peacocks, cats and dogs.
“We are out there in rice fields, so basically there is no protection,” she said.
Lake Charles has experienced four disasters over the past year, including Hurricane Laura, the strongest to hit Louisiana since 1856. The Cross Fit next door still has windows blown out from that storm. A piano, minus the keys, and painted neon pink, yellow, green and turquoise sits in front of Hannie’s shop.
“Last time, our piano was at the light down there,” she said, pointing to the traffic light over 100 feet away, where the piano was blown.
Still, she seemed almost unfazed by Ida “It’s just a fact of living here,” she said. “There’s nothing you can do about it except go with the flow. Forty mile-an-hour winds — that’s just your regular storm here.”
She said she would never leave Lake Charles, which she refers to as “the forgotten city,” because it has not gotten the help that larger cities have following natural disasters. “I love Louisiana,” she said. “In other towns and stuff, they get bad snowstorms. Why don’t they move? Why don’t they just pick up their junk and move?”
Louisiana hospital already stressed by covid, previous disasters, prepares for Ida
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Every weekend since the beginning of the pandemic, the front parking lot of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital has remained unused as a visitor entrance. Instead, patients are directed to drive around and enter the hospital through the Emergency Room entrance to control traffic and facilitate screening of visitors. During the week, the Louisiana National Guard uses the front parking lot to administer free rapid coronavirus testing.
On Saturday, the ER parking lot was nearly empty and the hospital was surrounded by large generators, the first clue that Ida was on the way.
Lake Charles has had a rough go of it lately. Over the past year, Southwest Louisiana has experienced Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm; Hurricane Delta, a Category 2; Winter Storm Uri; and a record-breaking flash flood in April.
“With everything our community has been through, there has been nervousness” said Gerald Bryant, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer of Lake Charles Memorial. “What we have been through has also caused us to be cautious.”
The previous storms made it challenging for hospitals to have enough potable water In fact, Winter Storm Uri left Lake Charles Memorial without water at one point. In addition to the generators being brought in, the hospital also has vendors stationed in surrounding areas who can supply the hospital with potable water for sterilizing equipment, bathing and cooking.
In addition, the supply chain has been strengthened, to ensure that there are enough medical supplies and food to get through the next week, in case regular three-times-a-week deliveries can’t be made, Bryant said.
Bryant said the hospital’s facilities are good, but covid-19 and four natural disasters have created staffing challenges.
“Right now, in covid ICU, our rooms have two patients per room when there is only supposed to be one,” he said.
Bryant, who has worked during “six or seven named hurricanes,” said if they haven’t received patients by Sunday afternoon, they probably won’t. “Traffic is very bad right now,” he said. “If you transport patients, you don’t want them to sit there for hours. Our blood distributor in Lafayette said it is taking five hours to get from there to Lake Charles.”
The drive generally takes a little over an hour.
“We’re blessed we’re not in the path, and we are prepared if we have to be,” he said.