On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s assault on New Orleans, Category 4 Ida is bearing down on the southeast Louisiana coastline after rapidly gaining strength Saturday night. The powerhouse storm, packing winds of 150 mph, is forecast to make landfall Sunday afternoon, walloping New Orleans with hurricane-force winds and over a foot of rain.

Near where Ida comes ashore, the National Hurricane Center is predicting “potentially catastrophic” wind damage and an “extremely life-threatening” ocean surge. Devastating effects from destructive winds and flooding rain could extend more than a hundred miles inland.

Here’s what to know

  • Outside coastal zones protected by levees, the surge could result in up to 12 to 16 feet of inundation, engulfing roads, homes, businesses and marinas. New Orleans’ flood protection system, bolstered by a $14.5 billion investment post-Katrina, will be tested by Ida’s surge and torrential rain.
  • The core of the storm’s hurricane-force winds could pass through Houma and Baton Rouge and very close to New Orleans and Morgan City, producing structural damage, downed trees and widespread power outages, which could last weeks.
  • The storm could unload up to two feet of rain in parts of southeast Louisiana, causing severe flash flooding.