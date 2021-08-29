Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A mix of sun and clouds through sunset and remaining partly cloudy overnight. Relatively stable around the D.C. area, with warm temperatures (low to mid-70s) and high levels of humidity. Storm activity will remain well to our south and west.
Tomorrow (Monday): Cloud cover to start, with skies gradually becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Another hot and humid day, with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low to mid-70s. Depending on how much sunshine we get, heat indexes may approach 100 degrees at times in some spots. Scattered showers and storms may pop in the late afternoon, with a greater chance of precipitation in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid-70s.
Ida vs. Katrina: The comparison is just waiting to be made, considering Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana 16 years ago to the day. That storm was life changing for many reasons, and Ida will probably be the same, just for a smaller subset of people. Why? Well, certainly better forecasts and emergency management, but also for the simple fact that Katrina was a much larger (in physical size) storm, with a larger wind field.
