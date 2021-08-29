Much of the weather world is rightfully watching the powerful Hurricane Ida make landfall in Louisiana today. Thankfully, the weather is much more benign around these parts. Storms are firing up to our south this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, when they may be close enough to affect our region. But I’m not expecting much disruption tomorrow, with most of us in store for just another hot and humid day.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: A mix of sun and clouds through sunset and remaining partly cloudy overnight. Relatively stable around the D.C. area, with warm temperatures (low to mid-70s) and high levels of humidity. Storm activity will remain well to our south and west.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Cloud cover to start, with skies gradually becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Another hot and humid day, with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low to mid-70s. Depending on how much sunshine we get, heat indexes may approach 100 degrees at times in some spots. Scattered showers and storms may pop in the late afternoon, with a greater chance of precipitation in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

See A. Camden Walkers’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Ida vs. Katrina: The comparison is just waiting to be made, considering Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana 16 years ago to the day. That storm was life changing for many reasons, and Ida will probably be the same, just for a smaller subset of people. Why? Well, certainly better forecasts and emergency management, but also for the simple fact that Katrina was a much larger (in physical size) storm, with a larger wind field.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.