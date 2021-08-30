Today (Monday): After a slight break in the heat yesterday, it’s back today with highs heading for near 90 to the low 90s with a light wind from the west. With partly sunny skies and high humidity (dew points in the low 70s), it feels more like the mid- to upper 90s during the hottest part of the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible midafternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few strong to severe storms remain possible into the evening hours. The mugginess is palpable with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We trend slightly cooler again — the beginning of a more extended cooler period — with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 under partly sunny skies. No rest for the rain wary, with a decent chance of scattered showers and storms midafternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: The chance of scattered showers and storms continues, with steadier rain possible overnight if the remnants of Ida get here fast enough. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy and still muggy with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Wednesday into Wednesday night features periods of rain, and they could be heavy at times, as the remnants of Ida move through. Flooding is definitely a concern, as is the potential for embedded severe storms and a tornado risk. The rain and overcast skies hold highs to the 70s. Winds pick up as well, with some noticeable gusts near or over 30 mph. Confidence: Medium
Any lingering showers and clouds should clear out early on Thursday, followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. It’s a fairly breezy day, too, with some of those gusts still near or over 30 mph. Confidence: Medium
High pressure builds in for what shapes up as a beautiful Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday highs top out near 80, with Sunday highs in the low to mid-80s. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny throughout the period with low humidity (dew points in the 50s to near 60) and light winds. Confidence: Medium