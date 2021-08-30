The rain should enter southwest Tennessee by shortly after noon and quickly become moderate to heavy as the center of Ida treks along the Alabama-Tennessee border. Showers will linger over the Cumberland Plateau early on Tuesday before the system finally escapes the state. In most places, the rain should last 12 to 18 hours, and could dump three to six inches, with isolated higher amounts — including in the town of Waverly, northwest of Nashville, where 21 people were killed last weekend amid catastrophic flooding; more than 15 inches of rain came down in barely six hours.