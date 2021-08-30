At 5 p.m. Monday, Ida was centered 20 miles north-northwest of Jackson, Miss., packing peak winds of 35 mph, slowly heading to the north-northeast at 9 mph.
Ida is predicted to next transition into a non-tropical storm by Wednesday and its winds are generally no longer anticipated to be hazardous. However, individual thunderstorms embedded within the system’s rainbands could generate localized damaging wind gusts and even tornadoes.
As the storm swept ashore near Port Fourchon early Sunday afternoon, it unleashed wind gusts over 170 mph, while its surge, or storm-driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land, resulted in up to seven feet or so of inundation along the coast of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. In New Orleans, winds gusted up to 90 mph as the entire city lost power.
Widespread torrential rain produced totals of five to 10 inches, with over 15 inches locally, causing severe flash flooding that topped levees and engulfed communities, requiring hundreds of high-water rescues.
Some of the heaviest rain fell along the west side of Lake Pontchartrain, where severe flooding was reported in the community of LaPlace, both from the rain and surge off the lake. Severe flooding also occurred south of New Orleans around Braithwaite and Lafitte.
While the most dangerous phase of this storm has ended, conditions are hazardous in the areas hit hard by destructive winds and flooding.
“In areas that experienced damage and power loss, individuals should use extreme caution during the recovery phase,” the National Hurricane Center wrote. “Post-storm fatalities and injuries often result from heart attacks, heat exhaustion, accidents related to clean up and recovery, and carbon monoxide poisoning from improper generator use.”
Moreover, through Thursday, Ida is still predicted to produce heavy rain and potential flooding in at least a dozen states, from Mississippi to Massachusetts.
“Considerable flash flooding is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley through the Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central/Southern Appalachians, and into the Mid-Atlantic,” the Hurricane Center cautioned.
The rain forecast
Underscoring the risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, the National Weather Service has described the situation as a Level 3 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall.
Parts of coastal Alabama into the western Florida Panhandle could see totals of 6 to 12 inches (including rain that had fallen through Monday afternoon) before rain tapers off Tuesday morning.
Heavy rain will still be an enormous issue for many in the Mississippi Valley, an area that has been hit hard by heavy rainfall as of late and doesn’t need any more of it. Totals in central Mississippi and western Alabama should range between four and eight inches, with lesser amounts in eastern Alabama. The rain should exit Mississippi Tuesday morning, but may not exit northern Alabama until Tuesday evening.
The rain entered southwest and central Tennessee Monday afternoon and will overspread much of the rest of the state by Tuesday morning and will be heavy at times. Periods of rain could linger in the eastern part of the state until Tuesday night. The rain could dump three to six inches, with isolated higher amounts — including in the town of Waverly, northwest of Nashville, where 21 people were killed last weekend amid catastrophic flooding as more than 15 inches of rain came down in barely six hours.
Saturated soils will exacerbate likely additional flooding because the ground can’t handle much more water. Flash flood watches span more than 1,200 miles, stretching from the Gulf Coast to Connecticut.
Kentucky, West Virginia and southern Ohio will see periodic heavy rain Tuesday and Tuesday night, with three to six inches possible and locally higher amounts.
By Wednesday, the threat of flooding shifts to parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Such cities as Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia are under flash flood watches. The heaviest rainfall may wind up just northwest, farther inland of the nation’s capital, but it will be a tightrope walk — subtle shifts of around 50 miles in the track of Ida’s remnants will have enormous bearings on how much rainfall is observed.
Much of the East Coast has already seen exceptional rainfall this month, punctuated by bouts of flooding. Washington, for instance, has recorded nine inches of rain in August, more than twice the expected amount. Philadelphia is running two inches ahead, while New York City is pushing 10 inches.
Terrain could play a role in enhancing heavy rainfall in parts of the central Appalachians. It’s not out of the question that a few communities in extreme-northeast West Virginia, the panhandle of Maryland or along Interstate 81 in south-central Pennsylvania close in on double-digit totals.
Eventually, it looks as though southern New England may deal with very heavy rainfall and flooding late week, especially in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, where Ida’s remnants will interact with a stalled front. At least 2 to 4 inches could fall.
Threat of severe weather, tornadoes
Ida’s remnants will produce a few tornadoes as the system tracks north as well. Its leftover spin will help stir up a rotation within any remaining feeder bands, creating the potential for some short-lived, erratic tornadic spin-ups.
A slightly elevated risk of tornadoes will extend from the Florida Panhandle into eastern George on Tuesday, possibly extending into the western Carolinas and southwest Virginia.
By Wednesday, Ida’s remnants may get hung up along a cold front approaching from the west, allowing a tropical air mass with high dew points and warm temperatures to overspread parts of the East Coast. Cities such as Washington, Richmond, Baltimore and Philadelphia will be in the “warm sector” of the storm and are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for tornadoes.
Low-end severe weather chances may linger across Long Island and south-coastal New England on Thursday.