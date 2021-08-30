The rain entered southwest and central Tennessee Monday afternoon and will overspread much of the rest of the state by Tuesday morning and will be heavy at times. Periods of rain could linger in the eastern part of the state until Tuesday night. The rain could dump three to six inches, with isolated higher amounts — including in the town of Waverly, northwest of Nashville, where 21 people were killed last weekend amid catastrophic flooding as more than 15 inches of rain came down in barely six hours.