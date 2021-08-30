Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are in the area. Any showers and storms this evening can drop heavy rain, which may lead to some flooding. It seems that most of this activity may focus early, but with so much water content in the air and in the soil, we’ll be watching. Odds for rain will be lower overnight, but a passing shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will be mainly in the low to mid-70s.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will head toward the mid-80s. Clouds will be on the increase with time, and some showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain odds will become more likely by sunset. Winds will be light and variable.
Pollen update: Mold spores and weed pollen are low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.
Textbook: This is too good not to share. An isolated storm in Spain over the weekend was quite amazing. In addition to the strong updrafts, noted by the “knuckles,” the anvil fan-out is quite symmetrical. It’s the kind of storm you rush to if you’re out chasing, but though it looked so great from far off, maybe not …
