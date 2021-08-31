Express forecast
- Today: Increasing clouds, a few showers/storms possible. Highs: 85 to 89.
- Tonight: Showers at times, maybe a thunderstorm. Lows: 67 to 72.
- Tomorrow: Periods of rain with thunderstorms. Highs: 75 to 80.
Forecast in detail
With D.C. experiencing its wettest August since the 1960s, we don’t really need this early-September surge of sogginess, but here we are again. Most of today should be on the drier side, but Wednesday and Wednesday night are Ida’s prime time to deliver periods of moderate to heavy rain, along with a risk of severe storms. The good news is that Friday and most of the holiday weekend look amazing, with low humidity and comfortable temperatures.
Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny morning skies turn mostly cloudy by afternoon. We’re slightly cooler than Monday, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but moderate to high humidity continues with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Watch for a few showers or even a thunderstorm this afternoon into the evening, with an isolated (and unneeded) locally heavy downpour or two. Light winds mainly from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds dominate the night sky with showers at times or even a thunderstorm. Otherwise we’re moderately muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s as light winds come mainly from the north again. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, especially toward midday and afternoon, with embedded thunderstorms possible. Heaviest rainfall potential looks to be toward the farther west and north suburbs. Highs are in the mid-70s to maybe around 80, with winds from the east at 10-15 mph and higher gusts possible, especially around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Periods of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms at times, too. Rain could be heavy enough to trigger flash flooding, with thunderstorms potentially strong to severe as well. Winds may be gusty around thunderstorms. Many areas could see storm rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches, with a bit more possible especially north and west, and a bit less possible especially south and east. Lows only drift back to the upper 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday could see rain lingering into the morning commute but should start to exit shortly thereafter, with increasing sunshine by late morning or afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 70s as drier air moves in, dropping dew points into the much more comfortable 50s. Thursday night shifts to mostly clear skies and comfortably cool lows in the middle 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium
Friday is our first chance in a while for a “Nice Day” qualifier with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Friday night is again mostly clear, cool and comfortable, with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
The Labor Day weekend offers some excellent weather starting with a sunny Saturday with low humidity as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday night is comfortable with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Sunday could see a few more clouds; we’ll call it partly sunny for now with low to mid-80s and only slightly higher humidity. Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the 60s. Labor Day Monday gets a bit hotter with a touch more humidity as highs shoot toward the mid- to upper 80s with a chance for a late-day shower or storm. Confidence: Medium