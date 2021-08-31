Our outlook for September calls for near-normal temperatures and above-normal rainfall. The 30-year average temperature for September is 72.4 degrees, with an average high of about 81 and low of 64. We expect this September to average between 71 and 74 degrees.
Average September rainfall in Washington is 3.93 inches and, thanks to the remnants of Ida passing on the month’s first day, we may make it halfway there after just 24 hours. Our current thinking is that we’ll see four to six inches for the month. While wet, this is still well below the nine-plus inches we’ve seen this August.
The latest American model system simulation, shown below, is a prediction of the rain coming from Ida:
The remnants of Ida are merging with a dip in the jet stream that in their wake will help pull some very comfortable and cooler air into our area by as early as Thursday afternoon. Dew points are forecast to nosedive by that point into the holiday weekend, with highs getting only into the 80s instead of 90s.
Watch that high humidity just melt away on the early-morning high-resolution NAM model forecast:
Also supporting a lack of heat? The three primary medium-range forecast models show the next 15 days running near to slightly cooler than normal for the Washington area.
From left to right, these maps show the American (GFS), European (ECMWF) and Canadian (CMC) forecasts:
NOAA’s main long-range model, known as the CFS (Climate Forecast System), has also been favoring near-normal temperatures for Washington, with a wetter-than-normal rainfall outlook:
Many of Washington’s Septembers over the past decade have run hotter than normal, but last year produced cooler- and wetter-than-normal results. Washington experienced only two days in the low 90s in September last year. Given the current forecasts and trends, it appears summer’s peak heat and humidity are in the rearview mirror now.