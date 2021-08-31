It’s been more than 48 hours since Hurricane Ida slammed ashore in southern Louisiana on the verge of Category 5 strength, bringing calamitous storm surge inundation, destructive winds and overall disaster to areas near and south of New Orleans. Now, the relentless storm, which remains a tropical depression as it swirls through the Deep South toward the Tennessee Valley, is slated to drop a slug of serious rainfall, bringing widespread flash flooding and the risk of a few tornadoes.