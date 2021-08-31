Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Periodic showers and thunderstorms are possible as soon as this evening, as activity begins to stream in from the west and south. Odds of heavier rain and perhaps some strong storms will grow overnight, which could start causing localized flooding. Lows will be around 70 in most areas. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 mph, with higher gusts.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Any heavier activity overnight will wane into the morning. It could be that much of the morning will be dry and very muggy, with just occasional passing showers. Clouds will be numerous, racing and low. Breaks will be few. Showers and storms will become likely during the afternoon and evening. There could be more than one round, and any of these storms could rotate and potentially drop tornadoes.
Additionally, a heavy rain threat will continue with any activity. Flooding will be possible, both flash flooding and river flooding. Two to four inches of rain will be probable across the area from southeast to northwest. Some spots will see more than that, especially to the north and west. Upstream rainfall is expected to be even heavier, so river flooding could increase even as the rain ends.
Highs will be around 80, give or take. Winds will swing around to the south, and turn gusty. They’ll be sustained around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph at times. Rain will wind down during the evening or early overnight.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores, grass and tree pollen are all low.
