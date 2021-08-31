Peek is among a team of engineers, scientists and educators who put together a comprehensive, downloadable resource book on school structural safety for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to share with school administrators. The book, published in 2017, provides mitigation suggestions and preventive measures, along with ways to apply for funding. It also emphasizes the need to develop evacuation plans during an emergency, as well as a plan to relocate classes, should a school become unusable. In addition to floods and earthquakes, the book provides guidance on preparedness for hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis, high winds and other hazards.