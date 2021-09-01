As the storm passed north, satellites and aircrafts captured the widespread damage by then-Category 4 Hurricane Ida. Several government agencies and organizations use this information for damage assessment and emergency responses. Many communities in the area are still evacuated, with little indication of when they may return home.
The animation above shows a wide satellite view of the Louisiana coast before and after Ida made landfall in the area. These false-color images show vegetation, including plant-covered land, in shades of red. Water appears black. The imagery shows the massive amount of storm surge inundation as the marshland was overrun by ocean water.
Although the coastal zone is filled with marshland, the storm brought extreme flooding and damaging winds further inland to towns and cities. Storm surge and winds were especially high at the landfall site and to the east.
Jean Lafitte
Jean Lafitte is a small town of almost 2,000 people on the Bayou Barataria. Located just outside of New Orleans, the town was not protected by the metropolis’s or Jefferson Parish’s levee systems. Heavy rain and a strong storm surge overtopped Jean Lafitte’s 7.5-foot-high flood wall.
The mayor said more than 150 people were stranded in high water as the town was flooded. The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning and warned of potentially life-threatening flash flooding immediately after Ida. Floodwater from storms tends to collect in Jean Lafitte because of its location at or below sea level and typically needs to be pumped out.
Aircraft with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured these images before and after Ida on Aug. 30. The photos, captured at 15-centimeter-by-15-centimeter resolution, are disseminated to federal, state and local government agencies, in addition to the public.
The information helps emergency managers to develop recovery strategies, assess damage, rebuild damaged properties and allow displaced residents to see images of their neighborhoods. During Hurricane Katrina, NOAA collected more than 8,000 images of the most affected areas.
Golden Meadow
Golden Meadow is located five miles south of Ida’s second landfall site, Galliano, in the Lafourche Parish. As Ida hit the coast, a monitoring tower near the fishing town recorded sustained winds of 70 mph and a wind gust of 102 mph.
The storm dismantled blocks of houses and trailers; some say potentially 50 percent of the houses are unlivable. The powerful winds also wiped out some 30 percent of shrimping boats, just as the shrimping season was about to begin, Reuters reported. The Coast Guard stated at least one vessel, tied to a tugboat, floated adrift from its moorings, according to The Times-Picayune.
Lafourche and its surrounding parishes were some of the areas hardest hit by Ida. Grand Isle, about a 40-minute drive south of Golden Meadow, is under three feet of sand with every structure damaged. The director of fire services said it would take three to five years for Grand Isle to completely recuperate.
Houma, about a 50-minute drive west of Golden Meadow, was one of the first cities to be directly hit by Ida. The storm’s eyewall thrashed the city, home to more than 30,000 people, and knocked out homes, utility lines and a power plant. Hospitals were damaged and lost power, causing numerous patients to be transferred to other health facilities.
New Orleans
Since Katrina, New Orleans repaired and strengthened its levee systems, which stood strong in the face of Ida. However, the storm still caused widespread power outages. More than a million people across the state are without electricity, including Greater New Orleans.
The animation above shows the change in night lights, as seen from the NASA/NOAA Suomi NPP satellite, on Aug. 9 and Aug. 31. Such satellite data is often shared with emergency response agencies during natural disasters.
“At this aftermath stage, Black Marble imagery is capturing a lot of diesel-power/backup generation, which utilities do not monitor,” Miguel Román, leader of the Black Marble Project, told NASA Earth Observatory.
The power outages complicated rescue operations and a return to normal operations. Cellphone service is knocked out, for those that even have a charge left on their phones. Broken sewage pumping stations are unable to pull wastewater from the plumbing in thousands of homes. Food has spoiled without proper refrigeration.
With the lights off, food spoiling and gas pumps out of order, New Orleans faces extended power failure
The electrical company Entergy reported damage or complete destruction to more than 2,000 poles, 500 transformers, and almost 3,000 spans of wire across Louisiana and Mississippi. More than 1,800 miles of transmission lines are still out of service. Entergy said power could not be fully restored for weeks, although they were able to bring power to some in eastern New Orleans on Wednesday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has delivered more than 200 generators, with more on the way.