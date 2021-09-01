The storm brought 150 mph winds and pushed several feet of ocean water onto shore. Some parishes experienced nearly nine feet of storm surge and up to a foot and half of rain, overpowering local levees. Neighborhoods were flooded, roads were washed out, buildings collapsed or were even swept off their foundations, roofs peeled off, piers and marinas were decimated and vessels were dislodged. Lights flickered off as over 1 million customers lost power. At least six fatalities have been reported so far.