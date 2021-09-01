Washington’s average temperature of 80.9 was 1.5 degrees hotter than average but just marginally our hottest August since 2018′s 81 degrees. Even so, given our very warm average temperatures these days, the 80.9 marked our ninth-hottest August on record.
Climatological summer, or June to August, was also the 11th-wettest and eighth-warmest on record. Nine of the top 10 hottest summers have now occurred since 2002.
Monthly extremes
Impressively, both the hottest and coolest weather in the month happened in the first two weeks of August.
Following the pleasant low humidity in the first week of the month, we experienced a significant surge of heat in the second week, which featured three days in a row of 96 degree highs (it also reached 100 at Washington Dulles International Airport). The 16 days at or above 90 was a good deal above the monthly average of around 11.
The rains were impressive, mid- to late-month in particular, with one stretch from Aug. 13 to 21 seeing measurable rain every day. Two days — Aug. 14 and 20 — topped two inches of rain in the city. That’s the first instance of two or more such events since 1955. All the rain came with numerous flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings. The 13 days with thunder in the city was more than double the average of six.
Overall, there were 17 days with measurable (0.01 inch) rain in August for D.C. That is a tie, with 2020, for fourth place on record. It’s the first time two Augusts have had such large back-to-back rainy day counts, as well. The record is 19 days of measurable rain, in August 1875.
All that rain created very high humidity, with muggy and warm lows in Washington essentially from the week of Aug. 9 through Tuesday’s close of the month. The overnight low average of 72.7 was the fifth-warmest on record for August. With 25 mornings not falling below 70, it marked the fourth most instances on record.
In terms of daily records, both Washington and Baltimore experienced record warm lows Aug. 18. Washington tied its record warm low of 79 from 2002, and Baltimore’s 78 bested its record of 77 from 1987 and 1995.
Dulles Airport tabulated more records and was unusually hotter than Washington at times.
Here were Dulles’s records from August 2021:
- Wednesday, Aug. 11: High of 99 degrees breaks the 2010 record of 97.
- Thursday, Aug. 12: High of 100 degrees breaks the 2002 record of 98.
- Friday, Aug. 13: High of 99 degrees ties the 2016 record.
Prevailing pattern
The jet stream pattern was somewhat active for a summer month, with influences from tropical systems driving enhanced precipitation opportunities, as well.
We experienced a heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, centered over Eastern Canada that positioned Washington right on the edge. The heat dome pumped moisture in from the east and south, ideally positioned to support heat and rain episodes in the region.
Summer rankings
The 18.82 inches of rain this June through August marks the second-wettest climatological summer of the past decade and the 11th-wettest summer on record. It was 7.04 inches wetter than the most recent 30-year average of 11.78 inches.
Below is how the summers since 2010 rank:
The summer average temperature of 79.5 was 0.6 degrees hotter than the 30-year average of 78.9. That was enough for 2021 to ranks as the eighth-hottest summer on record, tied with 2019. Nine out of the 10 hottest summers on record in Washington have happened since 2002. 1980 is the only one left in the top 10 before that.
Very warm low temperatures, especially in August, did much of the work. The 63 days in which the mercury did not drop below 70 degrees tied for sixth most on record.
Forty-two days at or above 90 surpassed the average of 34 such days from June to August. The city is now at 46 days at or above 90 for the year, which is six above the annual average.
How’d we do?
Back at the start of August, we predicted near-normal temperatures and normal to above-normal precipitation for the month.
We forecast Washington to be within one degree of average. However, we underestimated the heat by about half a degree.
Our rainfall forecast was poor, underestimating the total amount by 4.82 inches. Anticipating summer thunderstorms and tropical weather systems far in advance is tricky, but at least we leaned wet rather than dry.
Overall, we would generously grade our August outlook a C+.