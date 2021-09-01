The rains were impressive, mid- to late-month in particular, with one stretch from Aug. 13 to 21 seeing measurable rain every day. Two days — Aug. 14 and 20 — topped two inches of rain in the city. That’s the first instance of two or more such events since 1955. All the rain came with numerous flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings. The 13 days with thunder in the city was more than double the average of six.