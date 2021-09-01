New York and New Jersey suspended nearly all subway and rail service. Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravinder S. Bhalla prohibited driving on streets, “except for emergency vehicles.”
The storm had penetrated major transportation hubs, with video showing flooding at Newark Liberty International Airport and a wall of gushing water at the 28th street subway station in New York.
Issuing the alert just before 9:30 p.m., the National Weather Service described the flooding as “life-threatening,” predicting 3 to 5 inches to fall within an hour, after 2 to 3.5 inches had already poured down. Flood warnings extended to southern Connecticut shortly after midnight.
“A Flash Flood Emergency is issued for exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon,” the Weather Service wrote in a tweet.
“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!,” the Weather Service wrote.
More than 9 million people reside in the flood emergency area.
As of 11:45 p.m., a site that tracks electricity outages said 118,000 people were without power in Pennsylvania, and 82,000 in New Jersey and 29,000 in New York state.
In the hour leading up to 9:51 p.m., Central Park had received 3.15 inches, the Weather Service reported, the most ever recorded there in a single hour. Another weather station in Manhattan registered 3.76 inches in an hour.
Before the flash-flood emergency was issued in New York City, Newark had been placed under a similar alert after it received 3.24 inches of rain in one hour. That one-hour rainfall, its most on record, is expected to occur only once every 200 to 500 years.
Newark had received at least 7.2 inches on Wednesday, its wettest day in 90 years of record-keeping, according to Greg Diamond, a meteorologist for FOX Weather.
As the torrents poured down, social media photos and videos dramatic scenes of floodwaters swamping the infrastructure of the city and surrounding areas. Floodwaters entered Newark Airport.
“I have a foot+ water in the lower floors of my house and I know I’m not alone. Unreal,” tweeted Rob Marciano, a meteorologist for ABC’s Good Morning America.
Computer models suggested the rain would not relent in New York until about 2 or 3 a.m. Thursday, with several additional inches possible.
The rain came as the remnants of Hurricane Ida interacted with a frontal system over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Ahead of the deluge, the Weather Service had declared a rare “high risk” of excessive rainfall from southern and eastern Pennsylvania through New York City into Connecticut.
The flash flood emergencies in New York City and Newark were among several issued Wednesday. Similar alerts were issued in central and eastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey.
The extreme precipitation hit New York City just after it ended August with more than 10 inches of rainfall, about a half-foot above normal.
Rising temperatures because of human-induced climate change increase the frequency and intensity of heavy downpours, scientists say. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently projected that heavy precipitation will increase by 7 percent for every 1.8 (1 Celsius) degree of warming.
In just the past two weeks, New York City has observed three of its top 20 heaviest one-hour downpours on record; four of the top 20 have come this year. On Aug. 21, it received 1.69 and 1.84 inches in back-to-back hours. Another top-20 one-hour rainfall occurred on July 8, when 1.54 inches fell in a single hour.
