The Big Apple ended August with more than 10 inches of rainfall, about a half-foot more than what’s typical. Soils are saturated and can’t handle much additional rainfall, exacerbating the risk of additional serious flash flooding. Many areas just to the south of the Tri-State area are still running well ahead of normal following the passage of Henri just two weeks ago, which helped drop up to nine inches of rain in Monmouth and Middlesex counties in New Jersey.