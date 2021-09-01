Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: The heaviest of the showers and storms are out of here. We could see a couple more random showers this evening, through about sunset or a bit after. Despite the awful humidity of today, drier air is on our doorstep to the west and northwest. As we get through the late evening, we’ll feel more of it coming in. Then the gates really open tonight. By morning, it’s mostly clear with refreshing temperatures of near 60 to the mid-60s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Get ready for awesome. It’s the kind of September weather we love to see — tons of sun, lower humidity and temperatures reaching highs in the upper 70s. The main downside is a northwest breeze blowing around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
Pollen update: Before the latest deluge, weed pollen and mold spores were moderate/high. Grass pollen was low.
