A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the possible development of a tornado, but there’s no guarantee it will happen. Stay alert. But if a tornado warning is issued for your location, it means rotation has been detected by radar or a tornado spotted on the ground and you should seek shelter immediately in an interior room, away from windows, at the lowest possible floor.
The prospect of severe weather Wednesday afternoon has prompted Montgomery and Howard counties to close school early. D.C. and Fairfax County Public Schools have canceled all after-school activities.
The day began with an early morning tornado watch for the region as rotating storms fired along a warm front lifting north toward the Mason-Dixon Line. At least one tornado formed Tuesday evening southwest of Blacksburg, Va., along Interstate 81, with additional tornado warnings issued overnight near Charlottesville.
By early this afternoon, a broken cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms with tornado and flooding potential will fire. The heaviest rain will come down over the Blue Ridge and northwestern areas, but there are increasing signs that training thunderstorms, or cells that move repeatedly over the same area, could dump up to one to three inches in the immediate D.C. area. However, amounts will be highly variable.
Washington received more than nine inches of rain in August, nearly triple the average value. Flash flooding will be made more likely by saturated soils that can’t handle much more water.
Activity will wind down after midnight, ushering in a cooler, more refreshing air mass.
At a glance
The Washington region is on the western edge of the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center’s Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” zone, which represents the great risk of tornadoes. Storms will fire just west of or near D.C., forming one or more broken lines as they push east.
- Timing: 1 to 8 p.m. While that’s a wide window for storms, it’s likely that they will take their time crossing our area. Individual, potentially tornadic storms will move northeast, but the line within which they will be embedded will slowly shuffle eastward.
- Main concerns: Tornadoes and flash flooding. Thunderstorms will probably rotate and could produce quick-hitting tropical tornadoes with relatively little warning. They will also have high rainfall rates, perhaps two inches per hour or more.
- Secondary concerns: Damaging winds and frequent lightning. Setups like this often feature “moisture loading,” meaning the atmosphere traps a lot of water at the mid-levels that can drag down strong winds when it falls to the surface. That could make for a couple of wet microbursts, which would bring tiny corridors of very strong winds.
River flooding potential
During the deluges and in their wake, rivers — already at high levels from recent rains — will rise quickly.
“Many locations are forecast to enter minor or moderate flood stage, and river flood watches have been issued accordingly for locations that are expected to reach flood stage in the next 48 hours. A few locations may even approach major flooding, especially across northwestern portions of the forecast area,” the National Weather Service wrote.
The Potomac River in Georgetown, for example, is forecast to reach moderate flood stage on Friday, while the Monocacy River in Frederick is predicted to reach major flood stage on Thursday.
Discussion
An active afternoon and evening are predicted for the Washington region as the remnants of Ida combine with a frontal boundary and energy in the upper atmosphere. During the transition of this post-tropical system into a fully mid-latitude storm, we are anticipating that one or more bands of dangerous thunderstorms will develop, producing localized flash flooding, wind damage and tornadoes.
The setup is shown below, which is a forecast surface map for 2 p.m. today. Ida’s remnant vortex becomes embedded in the front, with a warm front along the Mason-Dixon and a plume of tropical moisture drawn into the warm sector to its south.
Since last night, very heavy, steady rain has fallen to the immediate north and west of the system, as it interacts with an upper-level trough over the Great Lakes and comes under the influence of a jet streak (pocket of fast winds) in the upper-level westerly flow.
These dynamic interactions have greatly enhanced flooding rains on the system’s northern side, the worst of which have shifted away from the immediate D.C. region.
Along and especially north of the Mason Dixon, there is the prospect of life-threatening flash flooding today, along with significant river flooding arriving tomorrow into Friday.
The Washington region will find itself in a different regime of the storm — the more unstable zone called the “warm sector” to the south and east of the storm center. Although we will have deep and persistent cloud cover, the atmosphere is still unstable and is expected to become more unstable through the afternoon.
The flood threat in our region is conditional on bands of intense showers and thunderstorms, several of which may pass repeatedly over the same locations. Many locations across the region already picked up a quick one to three inches of rain from a rogue storm cell that tracked through during the early morning hours (more on that below). So, hydrologically, much of the area is saturated and primed with a low threshold for flash flooding.
The Weather Service remains concerned about the period between about 1 and 8 p.m., when multiple bands of storms are likely to develop. A predicted radar snapshot for 5 p.m. today, based on high-resolution forecast models, is shown below.
Working with an unstable atmosphere and abundant moisture, the approaching vortex has increased winds in the middle levels of the atmosphere. This belt of fast flow has increased the wind shear to 55-60 mph — quite an impressive value for early September. That deep shear is almost certain to organize thunderstorm cells into rotating types called supercells.
Low-level spin energy called “helicity” is also present in large amounts, especially along the warm front that will move through the D.C. region early this afternoon and in the developing warm sector. This low-level spin may help supercells concentrate their mid-level rotation into some tornadoes.
We anticipate that the tornadoes will be on the weak, brief and short-track side of the intensity spectrum; the risk may increase some northeast of the Washington region.
Supercell storms may also draw down momentum from the fast winds aloft to the ground, creating localized pockets of straight-line wind damage, or microbursts, as noted above.
What happened last night?
To the surprise of forecasters, a large, advance storm cell developed in central Virginia before midnight and tracked northeast through Washington and Baltimore. It awoke many in the region between 2 and 4 a.m. with remarkably frequent lightning, booming thunder, torrential rain and wind. The track of this supercell is shown above in the rain accumulation map, where dark reds stretch from Charlottesville to just west and north of the District.
Some locations in the immediate western suburbs of D.C. received two to three inches or more in the space of an hour. The intensity of this large cell was remarkable, given the hour of day, as was its isolated and long-lived nature.
The rogue storm caused widespread instances of flash flooding, downed trees and thousands of power outages. Difficulties during the morning rush hour continue to plague the region.
The cell initiated in the vicinity of Charlottesville where tornado warnings were issued for nearly two hours as it tracked into the Culpeper region. Thus far, there are no reports of actual tornadoes, but the supercell contained enough rotation aloft to concern forecasters. The cell developed within a small tornado-watch region covering part of central Virginia.
Around 1 a.m., the tornado watch was extended north into the D.C.-Baltimore region as forecasters anticipated the northern movement of this storm and the development of additional rotating cells.
The cell was part of a narrow, outer rain band heralding the initial approach of former hurricane Ida, and the low-level rotation in that band became strengthened along a frontal boundary draped across central Virginia. Tropical moisture that interacted with the supercell’s dynamics enabled phenomenally efficient rain generation. Lots of buoyant energy concentrated in mid-levels of the atmosphere led to highly concentrated lightning generation.