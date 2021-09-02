The well-documented tornado was widely captured on video and shared on social media. It appeared as a large, swirling mass lofting debris as it charged northward at more than 30 mph. It was probably on the ground for several miles between 2 and 2:30 p.m., when a tornado warning was issued for the affected zone. The National Weather Service is surveying the damage Thursday and will determine its exact path and assign a rating based on its assessment of severity.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (D) said the tornado left three buildings destroyed, 24 structures condemned, 26 with major damage and 49 with minor damage in the city.
The Annapolis tornado was one of three reported in Maryland on Wednesday:
- Law enforcement noted a tornado in Charles County near Wicomico, but there was no known damage from it. The Weather Service said that the tornado is unconfirmed but is surveying the area Thursday.
- A tornado was reported and captured on video in Dorchester County near the town of Hurlock, about 15 miles east of Cambridge.
- It’s possible that one more tornado occurred in Baltimore County; the Weather Service is surveying the affected area Thursday.
Destructive tornadoes also struck New Jersey on Wednesday.
The twisters were set into motion by the spin from Ida’s remnant circulation but intensified by the temperature contrast as the system merged with a cold front over the eastern United States. Ahead of the cold front, warm, humid air surged up the East Coast, creating a very unstable atmosphere. As the cold front and Ida’s remnants encountered the volatile environment, multiple rotating thunderstorms erupted.
How the Annapolis tornado evolved
The Annapolis tornado came in the wake of a powerful, long track thunderstorm that swept from near Charlottesville through Northern Virginia and into Montgomery County before dawn Wednesday. That initial storm unloaded one to three inches of rain, and produced instantaneous rain rates up to 4 to 5 inches per hour. It was the source of the fatality in a Rockville apartment subject to a flash flood. The cell was also known for off-the-charts lightning generation.
After a morning pause, heavy rainbands in the humid, unstable air ahead of a cold front, known as the warm sector, began sweeping through the Washington region. The graphic below shows all warnings issued during the storm event along with reports of flash flooding (the green icons).
The multiple rainbands are shown in the radar scan below. In general, three bands developed, and the eastern band in particular generated a number of tornado warnings as embedded cells acquired rotating updrafts. This band formed along the axis of most unstable air, and it also had access to very strong, deep winds that increased in altitude and changed direction with height, generating what’s known as wind shear. Such strong wind shear helped sustain the updrafts.
The strong shear was created from a combination of rapidly increasing wind speed with altitude — as Ida’s vortex flow aloft overspread the region — and locally generated shear in the lower atmosphere, along the warm front draped over north-central Maryland.
The rotating updrafts, called mesocyclones, showed up on Doppler radar, and a compilation of these rotating storm or supercell tracks is shown below. The supercell from early Wednesday morning can be seen crossing through the District, and the supercell track that spawned the Annapolis tornado is also shown to the right.
As opposed to the intermittent showers in the warm sector, steady and heavy rain was the rule just to the north and west of the storm center. Here, a plume of tropical moisture from the south was drawn over the warm front, and dynamic uplift from the jet stream intensified rainfall.
As rainbands developed, they repeatedly swept across north central Maryland, laying down an impressive swath of 6- to 8-inch rain totals, and fairly widespread flash flooding in Frederick County.
Radar-estimated rain totals are shown in the graphic below.
The Annapolis tornado, however, was the headliner in the region from the remnants of Ida. The extensive damage suggests that we might be dealing with something stronger than the typically weak, garden-variety, tropical cyclone-spawned tornado.
The Doppler view of the tornado’s signature is shown in the final figure below. There was a triad of characteristics identifying this as a substantial tornado on the ground. Among these included a “tight” velocity couplet showing strong motion approaching the radar in green opposed to strong motion away from the radar in red (middle panel) and a very striking tornado debris signature (right panel).
Karina Elwood and Justin Wm. Moyer contributed to this report.