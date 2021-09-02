Today (Thursday): Skies clear in the wake of Ida’s remnants and the only reminder is some gusty north winds (up to 30 mph). Humidity is way down (dew points in the 50s), and highs will reach the upper 70s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies and calming winds with temperatures in the low 70s in the evening are worth getting out and about. Overnight lows fall to the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Skies remain bright blue with but a few clouds for contrast. Humidity remains quite low, and highs again hold mainly in the upper 70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Take advantage of the clear skies to catch Venus side by side with bright star Spica on the western horizon in the evening and through the weekend. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Sunny skies remain dominant on Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and moderate humidity ensure that all outdoor activities are a go. Clouds start to increase overnight. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High
Sunday is likely to be partly cloudy, and a brief shower or two can’t be ruled out. Still, most of the day should remain amenable to outdoor activities. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Shower chances diminish overnight with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Any showers should be south of the area on Labor Day (Monday), at least it looks that way now. Skies should be partly sunny with moderate humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium
Labor Day weekend beach forecast
Southern New Jersey/Delaware/Maryland: Mostly sunny but slight chance of showers Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, lows in the mid- to upper 60s, light winds. With 1- to 2-foot waves, water temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Virginia/North Carolina: Mostly sunny but slight chance of showers Sunday night and Monday. Highs in the low to mid-80s, lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, light winds. With 1- to 2-foot waves, water temperatures in the low to mid-80s.