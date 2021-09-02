It has been a remarkably busy year for tornadoes in the Northeast. On July 29, a swarm of 26 tornadoes swept through the region, including five in New Jersey and 13 in Pennsylvania. One of the twisters along the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border warranted a rare “particularly dangerous situation” tornado warning and leveled a car dealership. It was rated an EF-3 on the 0-to-5 scale for intensity.