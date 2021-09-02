Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clear skies persist. It’s a windows-open kind of evening, but you may want to close them before bed. It’s going to end up on the cool side, with most spots falling to the 50s for lows. In the city it might be closer to 60. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): If you liked today — and how could you not have? — tomorrow is looking like another winner. Skies are mainly clear, with temperatures again rising into the upper 70s for highs most spots. Winds may be down a bit, more like northwest around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.
Cool watch: We’re getting into that time of year where we can say “it’s the coolest since!” Tonight, should D.C. fall into the 50s, it’ll be the first time since June 23 with temperatures that low. Over at Dulles, the idea is similar, but temperatures could be even lower. Fifty-five or below would be the coolest since late June as well. Fall is coming!
