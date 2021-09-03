Cohen and colleagues assert in their paper that state-of-the-art Earth system models such as those in PAMIP, which can track how Arctic sea ice interacts with the atmosphere, may not be not well-suited to pinning down the theorized chain of events to real-world weather events: “The key advantage is that [our model] allows for isolating the role of sea ice vs. snow changes in a single modeling framework, as opposed to free-running … models where both change together and are interdependent.”