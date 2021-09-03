Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Mainly clear skies, and refreshing (un-humid) high temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Another winner. Northwest breezes are mainly light to moderate but we may see one or two gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies should be clear enough to see Venus next to bright star Spica on the western horizon in the evening. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Light north breezes should quickly calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny skies, especially midday, help boost temperatures a tiny notch into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points slowly rise toward the 60-degree mark, so it’s still fairly pleasant. Light southerly breezes could occasionally gust near 15 mph. Enjoy the outdoors! Just remember that sunscreen. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds are on the increase and we could see a few showers after midnight. Low temperatures mainly hover in the slightly-muggy low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Although the timing and amounts of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, or even a period of light rain aren’t high confidence, nothing too heavy is expected. If there’s longer-lasting rain, it may lean toward midday hours versus afternoon, as it appears now. Don’t plan on it being much of a bother just yet. High temperatures may be held back in the upper 70s to around 80 again with the extra clouds and potential for showers. Stay tuned. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Showers may continue overnight. Light, if so. Skies are generally mostly cloudy otherwise. Low temperatures merely cool to the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Skies turn sunnier and we feel more comfortable Monday (Labor Day) and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The last of the clouds and any final sprinkles should clear quickly on Monday morning, as drier air moves in. We may have some breezes around both days but nothing too gusty as it looks now. Confidence: Medium
Labor Day weekend beach forecast
Southern New Jersey/Delaware/Maryland: Mostly sunny, but a slight chance of showers Sunday. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are light. With 1- to 2-foot waves, water temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Virginia/North Carolina: Mostly sunny, but a slight chance of showers Sunday night and Monday. Highs are in the low to mid-80s, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and light winds. With 1- to 2-foot waves, water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.