Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Although the timing and amounts of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, or even a period of light rain aren’t high confidence, nothing too heavy is expected. If there’s longer-lasting rain, it may lean toward midday hours versus afternoon, as it appears now. Don’t plan on it being much of a bother just yet. High temperatures may be held back in the upper 70s to around 80 again with the extra clouds and potential for showers. Stay tuned. Confidence: Medium