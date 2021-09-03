In a warming world, it is expected that more tropical systems will feed off warmer water to undergo rapid intensification, defined as at least a 35 mph gain over 24 hours. Ida turned from showers to a monster 150 mph hurricane in three days. In its final day over water, Ida gained 65 mph, tying it with Humberto in 2007 for the most significant intensification burst into landfall, according to the Associated Press.