Meanwhile, the calendar has flipped to September as meteorological autumn arrives, which means meteorologists keep a closer eye on the Gulf of Mexico for potential “homegrown” systems. Fall cold fronts that sweep southeast over the Lower 48 states often transport with them a strip of spin, and sometimes the tail end can pinch off into its own lobe of spin that parks over the Gulf of Mexico. Water temperatures through November often remain more than supportive of tropical development, a recipe which can be conducive to storms impacting the Lower 48.