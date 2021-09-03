Yet somehow, despite the toll the season has already taken, we haven’t even reached the halfway point yet.
Hurricane season typically peaks around Sept. 15 and, by the books, doesn’t end until Nov. 30. The atmosphere doesn’t own a calendar, anyway, and storms can regularly spin up even into December.
As it stands, there is already another hurricane being tracked over the Atlantic, with multiple tropical waves that bear watching — and signs point to an uptick in activity by late next week.
Hurricane Larry roams the Atlantic, to become a powerhouse
First up is Larry, a hurricane about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and around 1,400 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It had winds of 90 mph around noontime Friday, making it a Category 1 storm. It’s a gradually organizing storm and appears on satellite as a spiral of heavy rain bands feeding into a “central dense overcast” region. While the colder, and therefore taller, thunderstorms were south of the inferred center, it appeared they were making an effort to wrap around and intensify Larry.
Larry did exhibit a region of warming cloud tops near the center, connoting sinking air and foreshadowing the development of an eye. That organization will be integral to intensification. Larry also has very healthy outflow, or an efficient evacuation of hurricane exhaust air at the upper levels, which makes it easier for the storm to ingest more air at the low levels and intensify.
In the coming days, Larry will probably become a major hurricane as it drifts west-northwest at around 16 mph, curving along the western periphery of high pressure. That high will draw east a touch, permitting Larry to arc northward a bit more. All the while Larry is likely to intensify, probably achieving major hurricane status and making a run toward Category 4 strength over the weekend.
Larry could threaten Bermuda in about five days, toward Monday or Tuesday, but specific impacts remain to be seen. It does not appear to be a threat to the United States, but forecasters will continue monitoring it.
Beyond Larry
Larry is the only named storm in the Atlantic right now, but there’s also an area of disturbed weather east of Belize that’s been producing some shower and thunderstorm activity north of Honduras. Its short-term prospects are limited as it moves northwest over the Yucatán Peninsula, but it could become something to watch in the Bay of Campeche.
Meanwhile, the calendar has flipped to September as meteorological autumn arrives, which means meteorologists keep a closer eye on the Gulf of Mexico for potential “homegrown” systems. Fall cold fronts that sweep southeast over the Lower 48 states often transport with them a strip of spin, and sometimes the tail end can pinch off into its own lobe of spin that parks over the gulf. Water temperatures through November often remain more than supportive of tropical development, a recipe that can be conducive to storms impacting the Lower 48.
The American GFS model is indicating the potential for next week’s Bay of Campeche disturbance to acquire the requisite spin from the north, resulting in a potential tropical cyclone. If anything developed, it would probably have little time over the gulf to fester and strengthen before a landfall, but it’s the last thing the beleaguered Deep South needs. We’ll be keeping tabs on that in the days ahead.
The Gulf of Mexico will have to be monitored for additional disturbances mid- to late month as well.