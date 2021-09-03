Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A beautiful evening is in store. Temperatures will fall into the 60s around sunset on their way to lows in a 53 to 61 range. If you’re headed out, you might want to grab a sweater!
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another winner. Temperatures will be up a bit, but not enough for it to be a problem. Humidity will still be generally on the lower side, with dew points mainly below 60. Highs should reach a near-80 to low-80s zone in most spots. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers become possible in the predawn period, and that chance may stick around much of the day. For now, it doesn’t seem like too big of a deal. I think the most widespread shower or storm activity will come in the afternoon. Even without a lot of rain, we’ll see a good deal of clouds, so highs will be held back in the upper 70s to near-80 range.
Labor Day (Monday): Great weather is on tap for the unofficial last day of summer. Any morning clouds should get out of here with time, leaving the region mostly sunny for the day. Temperatures will respond by rising again, with highs mainly in the low and mid-80s.
Chilly morning! This morning was the coolest in over two months. Even D.C. officially dipped into the 50s, with a 59 low. Other spots were even cooler, with widespread low to mid 50s and even some 40s to the north and west.
Canaan Valley made it to 31, marking the end of its very short growing season. Per retired National Weather Service climatologist Robert Leffler, “this yields a growing season for 2021 of only 68 days, 51 days less than the average 119 day growing season in Fairbanks, Alaska near the Arctic Circle in interior Alaska!”
