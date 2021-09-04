Today (Saturday): It’s a lot like the last two days. Partly to mostly sunny skies rule. Temperatures are up a bit, but it’s still quite comfortable given dew points below 60. Highs should shoot for the low 80s in most spots. Winds are out of the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Following a great evening for outdoor activities, we’ve got another peaceful overnight on the way. With some increase in clouds, and a modest increase in humidity, temperatures are up from recent nights, or mainly in a 60-67 range. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll see a good deal of clouds through the day. Some breaks are also likely, especially in the morning and midday. While showers are possible throughout, they should tend to focus on the afternoon into evening. This is mainly a nuisance kind of rain, with not a whole lot falling in any one spot. Hopefully it’ll be short-lived enough to work around! With all the clouds, highs are held back a bit, mainly aiming for 80 or so. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Showers or a rumble are possible through the evening. Rain odds dwindle overnight and skies eventually start clearing in earnest. That process may not get fully underway until close to dawn. Temperatures are in the mid-60s to near 70 for lows as humidity temporarily remains on the higher side. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Labor Day and Tuesday bring the goods. Temperatures are up from the weekend, but sunshine is nearly wall-to-wall and humidity is on the way back down compared to Sunday. With a pleasant breeze from the northwest, highs are in the low and mid-80s both days. Confidence: Medium-High