Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll see a good deal of clouds through the day. Some breaks are also likely, especially in the morning and midday. While showers are possible throughout, they should tend to focus on the afternoon into evening. This is mainly a nuisance kind of rain, with not a whole lot falling in any one spot. Hopefully it’ll be short-lived enough to work around! With all the clouds, highs are held back a bit, mainly aiming for 80 or so. Confidence: Medium