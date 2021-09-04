Through tonight: Fair and pleasant weather will continue this evening and through much of the overnight hours, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity levels. Clouds will increase in coverage late, but that won’t make much of a difference. Low temperatures will range from the low to mid 60s, with very comfortable humidity levels.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): We may get a bit of sunshine in the early morning hours, but clouds will quickly move in. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will dominate by the afternoon, with highs right around 80 degrees and increasing humidity. Some scattered showers may develop in the late afternoon or early evening. It will be cloudy with scattered showers Sunday night and lows in the mid 60s.
