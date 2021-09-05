Today (Sunday): The morning could see a few isolated light showers, with a better chance of scattered light showers during the afternoon. Skies are mostly cloudy through the day, which should limit highs to the mid-70s to near 80. Humidity is still on the low side but a touch higher than yesterday (dew points near 60 to the low 60s). Rain amounts look very light, around a tenth of an inch in the damper spots. Winds from the south are light, around 5-10 mph, with an occasional higher gust. Confidence: Medium-High