Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): The morning could see a few isolated light showers, with a better chance of scattered light showers during the afternoon. Skies are mostly cloudy through the day, which should limit highs to the mid-70s to near 80. Humidity is still on the low side but a touch higher than yesterday (dew points near 60 to the low 60s). Rain amounts look very light, around a tenth of an inch in the damper spots. Winds from the south are light, around 5-10 mph, with an occasional higher gust. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm remain possible during the evening and overnight, with rain chances decreasing toward dawn. It’s somewhat muggy as dew points hover in the mid-to-upper 60s. The uptick in humidity means overnight temperatures won’t drop much, staying in the mid-60s to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Labor Day): After some early-to-midmorning clouds and maybe a lingering shower or sprinkles, we should turn mostly sunny by late morning to around noon, and stay that way through the afternoon. Highs should get to near 80 to the mid-80s as a drying breeze from the northwest helps make the air less humid and more refreshing (dew points drop from morning low-to-mid-60s to afternoon mid-50s). Winds from the northwest may occasionally gust near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and breezes die down. The air is fairly dry with dew points in the 50s, helping low temperatures dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Very sunny, perhaps only a few passing clouds on Tuesday. Highs reach the low-to-mid-80s with humidity creeping a little higher (dew points rising to around 60 or the low 60s), but overall it’s comfortable. Winds are light and variable in direction. Only a few clouds expected Tuesday night but can’t rule out a sprinkle toward dawn. Humidity builds a bit with lows in the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Wednesday trends hotter and more humid as skies battle between sunshine and clouds. Highs top out in the mid-80s to near 90 with a chance for showers and storms, although it’s too early to really say how high or low of a chance. Confidence: Medium