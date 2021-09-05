Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue this evening, with some isolated pockets of heavier downpours popping up sometime after 8 p.m., especially east of D.C. Precipitation coverage will gradually dissipate overnight, but clouds will hang tough, with some areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s, with a light northwest wind at 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Labor Day): Clouds and some patchy fog early, but sunshine will quickly develop by the late morning hours. A very nice and pleasant day overall, with temperatures a bit warmer than this weekend but not oppressive by any means. Highs in the low to mid-80s, with little humidity to speak of. Clear and comfortable tomorrow night, with temperatures in the low 60s.
