Conditions today have been much more unsettled compared with yesterday thanks to an approaching cold front. Widespread showers, a few of which may be on the heavy side, will continue this evening and overnight. But all of that should be gone and done with by tomorrow morning, leaving us with a warm, sunny and comfortable end to the holiday weekend.

Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue this evening, with some isolated pockets of heavier downpours popping up sometime after 8 p.m., especially east of D.C. Precipitation coverage will gradually dissipate overnight, but clouds will hang tough, with some areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s, with a light northwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Labor Day): Clouds and some patchy fog early, but sunshine will quickly develop by the late morning hours. A very nice and pleasant day overall, with temperatures a bit warmer than this weekend but not oppressive by any means. Highs in the low to mid-80s, with little humidity to speak of. Clear and comfortable tomorrow night, with temperatures in the low 60s.

