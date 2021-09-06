Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

8/10: Excellent weather for the unofficial end of summer, with warm sunshine and falling humidity levels.

Express forecast

  • Today: Increasing sunshine, comfortably warm. Highs: 80 to 85.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 57 to 63.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 85.

Forecast in detail

September often brings the region some of the year’s nicest weather, and this week offers a great example. Most days we see beautiful, warm sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s. Wednesday is the lone blemish, when we make a run at 90 and could have some showers late.

Today (Monday): Clouds early on quickly depart and we’re mostly sunny by the afternoon. We’ll see humidity levels drop as the day wears on as dew points fall from the 60s this morning into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Winds are light from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The evening weather is perfect for end-of-summer barbecues, with temperatures slowly dipping through the 70s. Overnight, lows range from the upper 50s in our cooler spots to the low to mid-60s downtown. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunny and warm, as highs climbs to around 85. There’s a hint of humidity as dew points hover in the low 60s. Winds are light from the south (around 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: There’s a hint of mugginess (with dew points 60 to 65) but nothing like we endured in July and August. Under partly cloudy skies lows range from the low 60s in our cooler locations to the upper 60s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday is probably the week’s warmest day, as winds from the south ahead of a cool front push highs up into the upper 80s, maybe touching 90 in a few spots. It’s also somewhat humid, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are possible late. Overnight, showers remain a possibility, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Assuming Wednesday’s cool front exits to the east, it should set up a partly to mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 80. There’s a chance, however, the front stalls, which would mean lingering showers and highs in the 70s. Regardless, we should clear out by Thursday night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Nice and warm summer weather should dominate the period from Friday to Sunday, with highs near 80 Friday rising to the mid-80s over the weekend. Nights should be clear and calm with lows 60 to 65 (except some 50s in our cooler areas). Confidence: Medium