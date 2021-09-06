Today (Monday): Clouds early on quickly depart and we’re mostly sunny by the afternoon. We’ll see humidity levels drop as the day wears on as dew points fall from the 60s this morning into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Winds are light from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The evening weather is perfect for end-of-summer barbecues, with temperatures slowly dipping through the 70s. Overnight, lows range from the upper 50s in our cooler spots to the low to mid-60s downtown. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunny and warm, as highs climbs to around 85. There’s a hint of humidity as dew points hover in the low 60s. Winds are light from the south (around 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: There’s a hint of mugginess (with dew points 60 to 65) but nothing like we endured in July and August. Under partly cloudy skies lows range from the low 60s in our cooler locations to the upper 60s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday is probably the week’s warmest day, as winds from the south ahead of a cool front push highs up into the upper 80s, maybe touching 90 in a few spots. It’s also somewhat humid, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are possible late. Overnight, showers remain a possibility, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Assuming Wednesday’s cool front exits to the east, it should set up a partly to mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 80. There’s a chance, however, the front stalls, which would mean lingering showers and highs in the 70s. Regardless, we should clear out by Thursday night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
Nice and warm summer weather should dominate the period from Friday to Sunday, with highs near 80 Friday rising to the mid-80s over the weekend. Nights should be clear and calm with lows 60 to 65 (except some 50s in our cooler areas). Confidence: Medium